Asian Games Medal Tally Live, Day 11: Check out India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list

India will aim to push further up the 2026 Asian Games medal leaderboard on Day 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya.
India won their first medal of the day with a silver in the women’s trap team event, comprising Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat.
FOLLOW LIVE: Asian Games 2026 Day 11 Updates
On Monday, India collected eight medals; however, they failed to secure gold in any event. Athletes Gulveer Singh and Murali Sreeshankar bagged silvers, alongside shooter Esha Singh in the 25m Air Pistol event. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the 400m hurdles by breaking a 42-year-old national record held by PT Usha.
The gold triumphs have so far come from the shooting range in the form of a 10m mixed air pistol gold for Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet, the women’s cricket team and the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 11]
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|133
|53
|45
|231
|2
|Japan
|41
|68
|63
|172
|3
|Republic of Korea
|21
|26
|44
|91
|4
|Uzbekistan
|12
|17
|13
|42
|5
|Kazakhstan
|9
|13
|23
|45
|6
|Thailand
|9
|8
|12
|29
|7
|Bahrain
|9
|3
|3
|15
|8
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|8
|15
|10
|33
|9
|Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
|7
|5
|5
|17
|10
|Malaysia
|6
|3
|9
|18
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|17
|34
|12
|India
|4
|21
|21
|46
|13
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|8
|23
|34
|14
|Qatar
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|Indonesia
|2
|5
|20
|27
|16
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
|17
|Philippines
|2
|3
|10
|15
|18
|Tajikistan
|2
|2
|1
|5
|19
|Vietnam
|2
|1
|17
|20
|20
|Kuwait
|2
|1
|2
|5
|21
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|27
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|28
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|28
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|30
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|32
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|33
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of September 29, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze