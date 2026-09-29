Asian Games Medal Tally Live, Day 11: Check out India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list

India will aim to push further up the 2026 Asian Games medal leaderboard on Day 11 of the continental tournament on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya.

India won their first medal of the day with a silver in the women’s trap team event, comprising Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat.

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On Monday, India collected eight medals; however, they failed to secure gold in any event. Athletes Gulveer Singh and Murali Sreeshankar bagged silvers, alongside shooter Esha Singh in the 25m Air Pistol event. Hurdler Vithya Ramraj secured bronze in the 400m hurdles by breaking a 42-year-old national record held by PT Usha.