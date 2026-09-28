Asian Games Medal Tally, Day 10 Live: Check out India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list

India’s bid to enter the top 10 on the medal leaderboard will continue on the 10th day of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

With 37 medals, India remain 12th in the standings, the haul comprising four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

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India had a medal-rich Day 9 on Sunday, highlighted by historic silver-medal finishes from squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh. On the track and field front, Ancy Sojan claimed silver in the women’s long jump, while high jumper Sarvesh Kushare also secured a silver. Harita Bhadra (200m), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) rounded out the haul with bronze medals.