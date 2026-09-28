Asian Games Medal Tally, Day 10 Live: Check out India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list

With 37 medals, India are currently 12th on the standings with the haul comprising four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals in Day 10 of the Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readSep 28, 2026 07:52 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 10, Medal Tally: Check out India's medal standings.Asian Games 2026 Day 10, Medal Tally: Check out India's medal standings. (AP Photo)
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India’s bid to enter the top 10 on the medal leaderboard will continue on the 10th day of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

With 37 medals, India remain 12th in the standings, the haul comprising four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Follow | Asian Games 2026 Day 10 liveblog

India had a medal-rich Day 9 on Sunday, highlighted by historic silver-medal finishes from squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh. On the track and field front, Ancy Sojan claimed silver in the women’s long jump, while high jumper Sarvesh Kushare also secured a silver. Harita Bhadra (200m), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) rounded out the haul with bronze medals.

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The gold triumphs have so far come from the shooting range in the form of a 10m mixed air pistol gold for Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet, the women’s cricket team and the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 9]

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 120 49 39 208
2 Japan 37 62 58 157
3 Republic of Korea 21 23 40 84
4 Uzbekistan 10 17 11 38
5 Kazakhstan 9 10 21 40
6 Thailand 9 7 10 26
7 Bahrain 8 2 3 13
8 Islamic Republic of Iran 7 14 8 29
9 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea 6 5 4 15
10 Malaysia 6 2 8 16
11 Hong Kong, China 5 12 16 33
12 India 4 16 17 37
13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 19 29
14 Indonesia 2 5 17 24
15 Singapore 2 5 3 10
16 Philippines 2 2 8 12
17 Qatar 2 2 1 5
17 Tajikistan 2 2 1 5
19 Kuwait 2 1 2 5
20 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
21 Vietnam 1 1 16 18
22 Jordan 1 1 1 3
22 Myanmar 1 1 1 3
24 Saudi Arabia 0 2 5 7
25 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 3 4
26 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
26 Iraq 0 1 2 3
28 Lebanon 0 1 1 2
28 Oman 0 1 1 2
30 Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1
30 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
30 United Arab Emirates 0 1 0 1
33 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
33 Pakistan 0 0 4 4
35 Nepal 0 0 2 2
36 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
36 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
36 Mongolia 0 0 1 1
36 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of September 28, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

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Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh- women’s singles- Silver
  3. Abhay Singh- men’s singles- Silver

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