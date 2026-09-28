Asian Games Medal Tally, Day 10 Live: Check out India’s gold, silver, bronze winners list

India’s bid to enter the top 10 on the medal leaderboard will continue on the 10th day of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.
With 37 medals, India remain 12th in the standings, the haul comprising four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.
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India had a medal-rich Day 9 on Sunday, highlighted by historic silver-medal finishes from squash players Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh. On the track and field front, Ancy Sojan claimed silver in the women’s long jump, while high jumper Sarvesh Kushare also secured a silver. Harita Bhadra (200m), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) rounded out the haul with bronze medals.
The gold triumphs have so far come from the shooting range in the form of a 10m mixed air pistol gold for Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet, the women’s cricket team and the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|120
|49
|39
|208
|2
|Japan
|37
|62
|58
|157
|3
|Republic of Korea
|21
|23
|40
|84
|4
|Uzbekistan
|10
|17
|11
|38
|5
|Kazakhstan
|9
|10
|21
|40
|6
|Thailand
|9
|7
|10
|26
|7
|Bahrain
|8
|2
|3
|13
|8
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|7
|14
|8
|29
|9
|Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
|6
|5
|4
|15
|10
|Malaysia
|6
|2
|8
|16
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|16
|33
|12
|India
|4
|16
|17
|37
|13
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|7
|19
|29
|14
|Indonesia
|2
|5
|17
|24
|15
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
|16
|Philippines
|2
|2
|8
|12
|17
|Qatar
|2
|2
|1
|5
|17
|Tajikistan
|2
|2
|1
|5
|19
|Kuwait
|2
|1
|2
|5
|20
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|21
|Vietnam
|1
|1
|16
|18
|22
|Jordan
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|Myanmar
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|2
|5
|7
|25
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|26
|Iraq
|0
|1
|2
|3
|28
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|1
|2
|28
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|United Arab Emirates
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|33
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of September 28, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze