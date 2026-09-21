Live Now

Asian Games 2026 Live: India win 1st set in sepak takraw; male rifle shooters chase gold

Real-time updates from the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as India targets a gold in shooting, India vs Pakistan takes centrestage in table tennis, and kabaddi action coming up

Asian Games 2026 live: India are chasing their first gold medal on Monday at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.Asian Games 2026 live: India are chasing their first gold medal on Monday at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.

India’s quest for their first gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya enters its second day on Monday after Sunday saw the female shooters deliver two silver medals. The two silver medals saw India end Sunday on 10th spot in the standings. At the top of the table, China and Japan had a haul of 20 medals each, with China’s 11 golds putting them ahead of hosts Japan (six golds).

After Elavenil Valarivan played a role in both silver medals for India on Sunday, Monday could see the male rifle shooters chase gold with Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, and Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil competing in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s qualification and team final. The big contest will be in table tennis where the Indian women’s team take on Pakistan.

Story continues below this ad

Just like yesterday, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Shuvaditya Bose, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshi chipping in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked, whatever the sport may be. Scroll past the schedule for all the live updates from the sports team:

Here’s what’s coming up later in the day on Monday, September 21

Wushu | 5:30 AM: Nyeman Wangsu in Women’s Changquan

Soft Tennis | 5:30 AM: Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in Mixed Doubles group stage match

Sepaktakraw | 5:30 AM: Men’s Team Regu clash with Japan

Live Updates
Sep 21, 2026 06:21 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live: Sepak Takraw update

The Indian sepak takraw team have surged into a 9-4 lead in the second set of their men's regu clash against the hosts Japan. (Regu: a Malaysian word meaning a team.)

The Japanese team have been flailing ever since a contentious net call went into the favour of India in the first set. The Japanese coach led a long protest, that seems to have affected the concentration of his own team.

Quick guide to sepak takraw:

Sepaktakraw originated in Southeast Asia, but its full history and origins are not well documented. However, it is believed that the game was first played in Malaysia, and then spread to other neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The name ‘sepaktakraw’ comes from the Malay language, with ‘sepak’ meaning ‘kick’ and ‘takraw’ meaning ‘woven ball’. The game involves players using their feet, knees, chest, and head to pass a rattan ball over a net, in a similar fashion to volleyball.

There are various accounts of how the sport was first played. Some stories suggest that villagers using a woven ball made from rattan or bamboo partook in a game resembling sepaktakraw. Others believe that it was originally played as a form of military training, where soldiers would practise kicking a woven ball as a way to improve their agility and footwork.

Regardless of its origins, the modern version of sepaktakraw became popular in Southeast Asia in the 1940s. Standardised rules and an official name for the sport were decided upon in 1960.

Sepaktakraw has been included in the Asian Games since the 1990 Games in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

Sep 21, 2026 06:17 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live: Wushu update

India’s Nyeman Wangsu ends 15th in the 16-women field in the Women’s Changquan event in wushu!

Here's her total score: 9.573

Quality of Movement: 4.90

Overall Performance: 2.673

Degree of Difficulty: 2.00

Sep 21, 2026 06:02 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live: Wushu update

India's Nyeman Wangsu is in action in the Women’s Changquan event. 16 women in contention. 12 have already had their routines, the Indian will coming out any time!

Sep 21, 2026 05:59 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 live: Sepak Takraw update

In the India vs Japan group game in men's regu in sepak takraw, the Indian team was leading 12-10 against hosts Japan!

Seven points in a row for the India troika!

India went from trailing 5-10 to winning the first set 15-13! Akash Mani was the hero of the first set!

(If you are struggling to get out of bed this early in the morning, watching sepak takraw is just the pick-me-up you need! Just trust us! Here's what sepak takraw looks like)

Sep 21, 2026 05:49 AM IST
Namaste

Good morning, sports lovers! If Day 1 had silver linings for India in the form of two medals, Day 2 is all about one thing: the hunt for GOLD. Oh and don't forget, we have a India vs Pakistan match coming up too in table tennis.

From the shooting ranges to the kabaddi mat, from the table tennis arena to the MMA cage, there's plenty coming up in the next few hours before the world has even had its morning coffee.

So if you are here, settle in as India chase gold.

How Elavenil got her Asian Games moment: Eight years of waiting, 0.6 from gold

At the end of a thrilling final, in which she led for all but the last two shots, Elavenil needed to score 0.6 more than Japan’s Taichi Hinata. (PTI Photo)

Elavenil’s career has often been about being close — close enough to be called India’s next big shooting star, close enough to be ranked No. 1 in the world, close enough to watch others move ahead while she waited for her moment.

Now, finally, she had an Asian Games medal around her neck. Two, actually. A team silver earlier in the day with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod, followed by an individual silver.

For someone who was supposed to inherit the shooting revolution the likes of Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang helped build in the generation hers, the journey has been unusually long. Narang, now her mentor, won his first Asian Games medals in 2010 — team and individual silvers. Elavenil emerged as one of the young faces expected to carry that generation forward. Instead, she spent years watching the medals go elsewhere.

Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments