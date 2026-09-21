Asian Games 2026 Live: India win 1st set in sepak takraw; male rifle shooters chase gold

Sep 21, 2026 06:21 AM IST

Asian Games 2026 live: Sepak Takraw update

The Indian sepak takraw team have surged into a 9-4 lead in the second set of their men's regu clash against the hosts Japan. (Regu: a Malaysian word meaning a team.)

The Japanese team have been flailing ever since a contentious net call went into the favour of India in the first set. The Japanese coach led a long protest, that seems to have affected the concentration of his own team.

Quick guide to sepak takraw:

Sepaktakraw originated in Southeast Asia, but its full history and origins are not well documented. However, it is believed that the game was first played in Malaysia, and then spread to other neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The name ‘sepaktakraw’ comes from the Malay language, with ‘sepak’ meaning ‘kick’ and ‘takraw’ meaning ‘woven ball’. The game involves players using their feet, knees, chest, and head to pass a rattan ball over a net, in a similar fashion to volleyball.

There are various accounts of how the sport was first played. Some stories suggest that villagers using a woven ball made from rattan or bamboo partook in a game resembling sepaktakraw. Others believe that it was originally played as a form of military training, where soldiers would practise kicking a woven ball as a way to improve their agility and footwork.

Regardless of its origins, the modern version of sepaktakraw became popular in Southeast Asia in the 1940s. Standardised rules and an official name for the sport were decided upon in 1960.

Sepaktakraw has been included in the Asian Games since the 1990 Games in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.