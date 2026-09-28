Shanthi, Subramaniam, Muralitharan: Indian names make Malaysia, Singapore proud in Asiad

Born and raised in South-East Asia, the three sporting stars shine for their countries winning two gold and ensuring another medal.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readSep 28, 2026 08:24 AM IST
Sivasangari Subramaniam (L), Thinaah Muralitharan and Shanti Pereira have been among the Indian-origin stars at the Asian Games. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/X)Sivasangari Subramaniam (L), Thinaah Muralitharan and Shanti Pereira have been among the Indian-origin stars at the Asian Games. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/X)
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This silk route actually ferried Kanjivaram and Katan silk sarees from India to the Kedahan province in Malaysia where Sivasangari Subramaniam adorned the most gorgeous Indian weaves.

Peacock blues and fuschias and royal purples for temple visits every Diwali has been a tradition, accompanying her parents Subramaniam Kaniappan and Valli Nagappan in Sungai Petani. The town has one of Mahatma Gandhi’s tallest statues and a thriving Tamil community.

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The city answered an unlikely question to the most desperate search for the next Malaysian squash star after the legendary Nicol David. Sivasangari (pr ~ shivashankari) was a petite and super-motivated prodigious youngster, and when she returned from the U15 British Juniors in 2012, her entire class at SMK Sultanah Asmah landed to receive her at the airport.

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Having sealed the first-ever Olympic singles spot for squash after beating Anahat Singh in the final, the Cornell University graduate will be greeted similarly on her return to Malaysia.

Sivasangari is one of three Asiad champions with Indian roots, born and raised in the South-East Asian sporting system. Badminton star Thinaah Muralitharan, who ensured a medal after defeating Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand alongside partner Pearly Tan, and Singapore’s 200m sprint champion Shanthi Pereira are the others.

The talent of Sivasangari, now World No.5, was evident at 9, and she only got better developing skills and smarts in the super-competitive Malaysian clubs. While she was making quick strides in sport winning NCAA titles for Cornell University, a road accident when her car rear-ended into a lorry, shook Malaysia. It was on the same stretch that had witnessed Kento Momota’s accident a few years ago, and the country prayed as she was taken into emergency surgery with injuries to her head and C1 vertebrae.

Sivasangari proceeded to return to the PSA Tour, win Asiad titles and was also the bearer of the Malur Gemilang (national flag) at Hangzhou. Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would call her “proof of the determination, discipline, and fighting spirit of our athletes in bringing honour to Malaysia internationally.”

The high-achieving and hard-working Tamil community of Malaysia found a new hero after Nicol David, the eight-time Malaysian world champion and five-time Asiad gold winner, whose father Desmond David is an engineer of Tamil descent.

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200m champ with Indian roots

Shanthi’s favourite satins are ribbons in white and red, so when she sprints over the curve to hit the home stretch of the 200m, Singapore’s colours trail her like a comet’s tail. Then the gold gets added on the podium.

Her father Clarence Pereira moved to Singapore from Thiruvananthapuram. Her mother, Bridget Jeet Pereira, came from Amritsar. Her siblings are Shobana, Anand and Seema, and when she’s not sprinting at the Asian Games, clocking 22.78s on Sunday, she dons a Kasavu visiting Kerala often. It was her grandfather who migrated from Vettukad. But Singapore went crazy when she ended their 49-year-wait for an Asiad track & field medal at Hangzhou, taking silver in 100m.

Singapore happily asked their ‘Sprint Queen’ to lead the contingent at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Thinaah, the daughter of Indian-origin doctor and engineer,

has a successful partnership with Tan, and thanks her for brushing up her Mandarin so communicating became easier.

Her father S Muralitharan had been an engineer, and mother Parimala Devi Kalingam a doctor. The pressure of academics weighed on her as she grew up in Selangor.

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But badminton is a religion in Malaysia, and her siblings all trained at a club.

“It’s like a family thing,” she would once tell lifestyleasia.com. “My sister stopped because she’s more of the studious type. And my brother is an engineer now. So, I’m the only one in the badminton field (laughs). My family background is quite studious, I’m the ‘odd’ one in the family. I wanted to prove a point, that sports could bring me somewhere as well.”

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The World Championships silver medallist and twice Commonwealth Games champ, now 28, finally ensured a long coveted Asian Games medal after beating Treesa-Gayatri in an attacking barrage to make the semis. The partnership had made badminton sense, both tall, powerful hitters. But communication had been an issue, so Thinaah added Mandarin to English, Malay and Tamil that she speaks fluently.

“When I’m angry I don’t know what language I speak. But she (Tan) understands,” she would chuckle.

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They didn’t forget their Indian roots, but with a World Top 5 in squash, doubles badminton star and a 200m gold medallist sprinter, they bust myths of restrictive genetics, even as Malaysia and Singapore flaunt their champions.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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