Asian Games Wrestling: Tricky draws await India’s medal prospects

Indian wrestlers, especially in men’s freestyle, have got a slightly tricky draw ahead of the start of wrestling bouts at the Asian Games 2026.

Men’s Freestyle

2024 Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has a potential round one clash against fellow Olympic bronze medallist Gulomjon Abdullaev or Yamato Ogawa of Japan.

If Aman goes past round 1, he has a potential quarter-final against N Aitanov of Kazakhstan and semi-final against Ali Hossein Momenijoujadeh of Iran.

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In the men’s 65 kg category, two medal favourites, Sujeet Kalkal of India and Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka are in the same half. Sujeet has a potential quarter-final against Mohammadreza Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi of Iran and the big test in the semis against Kiyooka who will be backed by the home crowd.