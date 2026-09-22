Asian Games 2026 India medallists: Full list of medals won by Indians in Aichi-Nagoya

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya had its opening ceremony on September 19 but for quite a few Indian athletes, the Games began much before that. One of the Indian representatives who were active before the opening ceremony was the women’s cricket team, who have gone on to win their second consecutive Asian Games gold medal on Tuesday. That was India’s seventh medal at the Asiad and the contingent’s first gold as well.

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Earlier, India’s first medals came in the shooting range where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod won silver in women’s team 10m air rifle. Elavenil went on to win silver in the individual event as well. The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team has combined to win three medals for India on Monday at the Asian Games, with the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combining to win a team silver before Dhillon won an individual silver and Rudrankksh won an individual bronze. Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal was forced to accept a bronze medal in the MMA event in the women’s traditional 60kg against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon.