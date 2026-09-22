Asian Games 2026 India medallists: Full list of medals won by Indians in Aichi-Nagoya

The Indian contingent has won seven medals thus far at the 2026 Asian Games, with the women's cricket team being the only gold medallists thus far.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 02:41 PM IST
The Indian women's 10m air rifle team won the contingent's first medal of the 2026 Asian Games (ANI Photo)The Indian women's 10m air rifle team won the contingent's first medal of the 2026 Asian Games (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya had its opening ceremony on September 19 but for quite a few Indian athletes, the Games began much before that. One of the Indian representatives who were active before the opening ceremony was the women’s cricket team, who have gone on to win their second consecutive Asian Games gold medal on Tuesday. That was India’s seventh medal at the Asiad and the contingent’s first gold as well.

Click here to read our Asian Games full coverage

Earlier, India’s first medals came in the shooting range where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod won silver in women’s team 10m air rifle. Elavenil went on to win silver in the individual event as well. The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team has combined to win three medals for India on Monday at the Asian Games, with the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combining to win a team silver before Dhillon won an individual silver and Rudrankksh won an individual bronze. Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal was forced to accept a bronze medal in the MMA event in the women’s traditional 60kg against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon.

Here is the full list of India’s medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games:

Sport Event Athlete(s) Medal
Cricket Women’s Indian women’s cricket team Gold
Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver
Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver
Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Silver
Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver
Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze
MMA Women’s traditional -60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments