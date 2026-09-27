Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: Manju Rani 3rd in racewalk; Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh seek historic squash golds

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: (AP/PTI Photo)

It’s an early start as far as medal events for Indians go on the ninth day of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Right at the top will be Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in the women’s racewalk final. India’s archers will be in action shortly after that in the recurve, compound and mixed team events. A couple of hours later, Manu Bhaker will be back hoping to leave the disappointment of the 10m pistol shooting event behind her as she takes part in the women’s 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision, along with Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat.

India’s squash trailblazers Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will play their respective gold medal matches in the afternoon. There will then be a slew of athletics finals in women’s 200m (Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland), men’s 200m (Animesh Kujur), men’s high jump (Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram), women’s 100m hurdles (Nandhini Kongan) and women’s 3000m steeplechase (Parul Chaudhary and Ankita).

Story continues below this ad LIVE TRACKER: India's Asian Games medallists so far (Click on ➕ sign on the right 👉 to expand) #1: Gold in women's cricket



#2: Gold in shooting: 10m air pistol mixed team event, with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, who were paired at the last minute, converting this second opportunity into gold after both had endured disappointment in their individual events.



#3: Gold in women's kabaddi: India defended their gold by defeating Iran 37-34 in a close-fought final.



#4: Gold in men's kabaddi: India defended their gold with a 40-34 win over Iran



#5: Silver in shooting: The Indian trio of Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Rudrankksh Patil claimed a silver in 50m 3P men's team event.



#6: Silver in weightlifting by Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg



#7: Silver in shooting by women's 10m air rifle team (Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod)



#8: Silver in shooting by Elavenil Valarivan in women's 10m air rifle event



#9: Silver in shooting by men's 10m air rifle team (Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon)



#10: Silver in shooting by Himanshu Dhillon in men's 10m air rifle event



#11: Silver in wushu by Naorem Roshibina Devi in women’s sanda 60kg event



#12: Silver in 4x400m mixed relay



#13: Silver in marathon running by Sawan Barwal



#14: Silver in women’s 50m rifle 3 Position team event by Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey



#15: Silver in men's shot put for Tajinderpal Singh Toor



#16: Bronze in shooting by Rudrankksh Patil in men’s 10m air rifle



#17: Bronze in shooting by women's skeet team (Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal)



#18: Bronze in shooting by men's skeet team (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill)



#19: Bronze in soft tennis by Jay Meena in Men's singles



#20: Bronze in men's team badminton



#21: Bronze for Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in Men's Double Sculls



#22: Bronze for Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal in skeet shooting mixed team event



#23: Bronze for Seema Kumari in the women's 10,000m



#24: Bronze for Manush Shah and Diya Chitale in mixed doubles table tennis event.



#25: Bronze for Manpreet Kaur in women's shot put



#26: Silver for Gulveer Singh in men's 10,000m event



#27: Bronze for Baranica Elangovan in women's pole vault



#28: Bronze for Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar in mixed doubles squash



#29: Bronze in MMA by Suchika Tariyal in Women’s traditional -60kg



#30: Bronze in women's 400m for Prachi Choudhary On Day 9, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked. Live Updates Sep 27, 2026 04:22 AM IST Asian Games Day 9 Live: In action in Nagoya The first Indian of the day in action today in Nagoya is surfer Kamali Moorthy in action in the Women’s Shortboard event. And the first medal chances come from Priyanka and Manju Rani in the Women's Marathon Race Walk event. Sep 27, 2026 04:17 AM IST Namaste Another early morning from Nagoya awaits us sports fans. It's a day where history in squash beckons for Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh and Manu Bhaker returns to the shooting ranges to ensure she makes up for her setback in the 10m air pistol events. It promises to be a medal-filled day, and we'll have all the live updates all throughout. Make yourself a stiff coffee and keep this blog open on a tab. He slept under train seats for kabaddi. Now he has two Asian Games gold medals Aslam Inamdar celebrates after India's win over Iran in the gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games. (Reuters Photo) When he was in his early teens, Aslam Inamdar would scavenge discarded bottles and sell them to scrap dealers to afford a meal. He would travel across Maharashtra to play kabaddi tournaments, sleeping under train seats, boarding trains without tickets, surviving on vada pav or whatever food he could find. Sometimes he would save leftover tournament food in his bag to eat later, even after it had gone bad. On Saturday, the 26-year-old from Taklibhan village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar found himself on the other side of that struggle. READ MORE

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