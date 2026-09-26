Asian Games 2026 Live, Day 8: Kabaddi teams chase gold, Marathoners, archers in action early

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India will look to add more medals to their tally. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: The Indian athletic contingent will look to add more medals to the tally with Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera beginning Day 8 on Saturday in the men’s marathon final. Then Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh will be in action in the men’s shot put final while Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will vie for podium finishes in the men’s triple jump event.

That’s not all. Prachi and Kiran are in the women’s 400m final while Vishal TK is in the men’s 400m final. Also, Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will be in the women’s 1500m final. Also, the men’s and women’s kabaddi will both take on Iran in their respective gold medal matches. Also, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod will be in action in the women’s 50m rifle 3P positions individual qualification and team final events.

Story continues below this ad On Day 8, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked. Live Updates Sep 26, 2026 04:12 AM IST Namaste Good morning sports fans! It's an early start to the day for the Indian contingent --- and consequently for us --- as the marathoners hit the streets while the archers enter the fray in qualification events. Grab a coffee and stay with us for live updates from day 8 of the Asian Games. Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team at 2026 Asian Games. (AP) Suruchi slept 13 hours, Kamaljeet just four. Then they won gold at Asian Games Suruchi Phogat returned to her hotel after her individual event and slept for 13 straight hours. Kamaljeet Singh, meanwhile, lay awake, tossing and turning. He went to bed around 1am and woke at 5am, managing four hours of sleep. The two shooters dealt with disappointment differently, but shared the same feeling after their individual events at the Asian Games: the sinking realisation that a competition they had worked towards for years had slipped away. On Friday, they found a way to turn that feeling around.

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