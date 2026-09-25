Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Day 7: India look to add elusive 2nd gold to medal tally

Sep 25, 2026 06:26 AM IST

Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live: Quick guide to equestrian

Horses have played an important role in human history with their involvement in transportation, trade, agriculture, and warfare. It is estimated that the animals were being ridden by around 3500 BC, and among the first ancient peoples to use horses for fighting and hunting were the Hittites, the Assyrians, and the Babylonians in the second millennium BC. Horse sport events such as chariot racing featured at the ancient Olympic Games.

Dressage has its roots in the writings of Greek military leader and philosopher Xenophon, who discouraged the use of force in horse training. In 1733, French riding master Francois Robichon de La Gueriniere’s ‘Ecole de Cavalerie’ [School of Cavalry] also detailed how a horse could be trained without being forced into submission, and helped to lay the foundations of modern dressage.

Jumping’s origins can be traced to the 18th century. The Inclosure Acts of England and Wales saw the introduction of more fences to the landscape, and any riders going across country became required to clear such fences on a regular basis. The earliest jumping competitions were steeplechases over natural obstacles, with formal showjumping introduced at the 1865 Royal Dublin Society Show.

Eventing was originally a test of all the skills required by a horse and rider in battle, encompassing the obedience of dressage, the agility of jumping, and the stamina, endurance and speed of cross country.

Equestrian sport was first included at the modern Olympic Games in Paris in 1900, with jumping and driving events contested. The 1912 Games in Stockholm was the first Olympic Games to feature dressage and eventing. The establishment of the International Equestrian Federation [FEI] followed in 1921.