Live Now

Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Day 7: India look to add elusive 2nd gold to medal tally

India at Asian Games 2026 Day 7, Today's medal tally, results and Live Updates: Real-time news about India's Day 7 campaign at the 2026 Asian Games across all events with a spotlight on shooting, table tennis, athletics and kabaddi contingents.

Asian Games LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVE, Day 7: India look to add elusive gold in their medal tally

India will look to add to their tally as medals are up for grabs in various disciplines on day 7 on Friday. Gulveer Singh in men’s 10,000m, Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar in men’s hammer throw as well as Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon in women’s shot put final will all be competing in medal events from athletics.

Meanwhile, in shooting, APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar will be in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual and team final with medals up for grabs. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will also aim to qualify for the 10m air pistol mixed team final while APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar will also look to qualify for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. The India men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will take on Thailand and Nepal respectively and look to book spots in their respective final while weightlifter Nirupama Devi will be in action in the women’s 61kg.

Story continues below this ad

On Day 7, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked.

Live Updates
Sep 25, 2026 06:26 AM IST
Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live: Quick guide to equestrian

Horses have played an important role in human history with their involvement in transportation, trade, agriculture, and warfare. It is estimated that the animals were being ridden by around 3500 BC, and among the first ancient peoples to use horses for fighting and hunting were the Hittites, the Assyrians, and the Babylonians in the second millennium BC. Horse sport events such as chariot racing featured at the ancient Olympic Games.

Dressage has its roots in the writings of Greek military leader and philosopher Xenophon, who discouraged the use of force in horse training. In 1733, French riding master Francois Robichon de La Gueriniere’s ‘Ecole de Cavalerie’ [School of Cavalry] also detailed how a horse could be trained without being forced into submission, and helped to lay the foundations of modern dressage.

Jumping’s origins can be traced to the 18th century. The Inclosure Acts of England and Wales saw the introduction of more fences to the landscape, and any riders going across country became required to clear such fences on a regular basis. The earliest jumping competitions were steeplechases over natural obstacles, with formal showjumping introduced at the 1865 Royal Dublin Society Show.

Eventing was originally a test of all the skills required by a horse and rider in battle, encompassing the obedience of dressage, the agility of jumping, and the stamina, endurance and speed of cross country.

Equestrian sport was first included at the modern Olympic Games in Paris in 1900, with jumping and driving events contested. The 1912 Games in Stockholm was the first Olympic Games to feature dressage and eventing. The establishment of the International Equestrian Federation [FEI] followed in 1921.

Sep 25, 2026 06:21 AM IST
Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live: A flurry of Asian Games action coming up

First up, we have some equestrian action with dressage event featuring Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud.

Shooting follows soon after, with the trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar carrying strong podium hopes in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions, alongside the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team of Kamaljeet, Suruchi and Inder Singh. Weightlifting offers another clear shot at the podium with Nirupama Devi competing in the Women’s 61kg final

Sep 25, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Namaste

Good morning sports fans, we are back with live updates of another day of Asian Games. We're now into the seventh day of action from Aichi-Nagoya and India is still chasing their second gold medal at the continental games. India's overall medals tally rose to 17. China, by comparison, are on 130 medals, 80 of them golds.

India’s Seema holds the national flag as she celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Seema wins Asian Games bronze her mother knows nothing about

Seema’s mother thinks she is in India.

She has no idea her daughter is in Japan, or that on Thursday night Seema was standing on the start line of the biggest race of her career, alongside Olympic champion Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka. “I didn’t tell her because she is old and gets very tense,” Seema said after winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m. “So she still thinks I am in India. Maybe she will find out now.”

There was little time to think about home once the gun went.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments