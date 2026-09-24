Asian Games Day 6 Live Updates: Balraj Panwar ends 4th in rowing; wushu gold medal chance coming up

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live: Roshibina Devi Naorem (in red) will be gunning for a historic gold in wushu. (PTI)

It’s time for the 6th day of the Asian Games and India could win multiple medals in the wee hours of the day. The focus will be in rowing first up where Balraj Panwar is in the men’s singles sculls final while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan are in the men’s doubles sculls final. Roshibina Devi will be gunning for a historic gold medal in Wushu when she faces Zhang Xiaoyu of China in women’s 60kg final.

Later, the Indian men’s 10m air pistol shooters Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve will be in action while Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh will feature mixed team skeet shooting. India’s track and field stars begin their campaign towards the end of the day. Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht are in the women’s triple jump final and Seema in the women’s 10,000m final. India’s star men’s sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh will be seen in their respective 100m heats.

Story continues below this ad India's Asian Games medallists so far (Click on ➕ sign on the right 👉 to expand) #1: Gold in women's cricket



#2: Silver in weightlifting by Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg



#3: Silver in shooting by women's 10m air rifle team (Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod)



#4: Silver in shooting by Elavenil Valarivan in women's 10m air rifle event



#5: Silver in shooting by men's 10m air rifle team (Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon)



#6: Silver in shooting by Himanshu Dhillon in men's 10m air rifle event



#7: Bronze in shooting by Rudrankksh Patil in men’s 10m air rifle



#8: Bronze in MMA by Suchika Tariyal in Women’s traditional -60kg



#9: Bronze in shooting by women's skeet team (Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal)



#10: Bronze in shooting by men's skeet team (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill)



#11: Bronze in soft tennis by Jay Meena in Men's singles



#12: Bronze in men's team badminton On Day 6, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked. Live Updates Sep 24, 2026 05:20 AM IST Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: Rowing update Another fourth place finish for India! Balraj Panwar ends just outside the medal places in Men's Single Sculls with a time of 6:54.80. Heartbreak for Balraj, who was in silver medal spot until the final 500 metres of his race and was overtaken by the Uzbek and the Japanese rower. Here are his split timings: 500m: 1:37.65 (second spot) 1000m: 3:18.55 (second spot) 1500m: 5:01.90 (second spot) 2000m: 6:54.80 (fourth place) Here's a look at the final timings! Sep 24, 2026 05:18 AM IST Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: Six man field in rowing So Balraj Panwar has five other contenders in his single sculls event, the biggest challenger being China's Zhiwei Deng and Uzbekistan's Shakhboz. Can he cut through the water and the elite field and start us off with a medal? Sep 24, 2026 05:12 AM IST Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: What was the controversy in rowing? Mihir Vasavda, The Indian Express' man on the ground in Nagoya covering the Asian Games, writes: A series of last-minute crew changes in India's men's rowing team has triggered a controversy, with players saying a top federation official warned them that their "future would be ruined" and even told them to return to India if they didn't agree to the new teams. Denying any "heated conversation", the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president, Balaji Maradapa, blamed "outside forces" for the crisis. He said they needed to change the teams as the rowing competition had been shrunk to two days. The confrontation came on the eve of the rowing competition at the Asian Games, which began in Gifu on Wednesday. The rowers’ anger centred on the decision to break up established crews just two days before the competition, with athletes moved between events and reserve rowers brought into first-team combinations. For instance, the quartet of Babulal Yadav, Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar and Yogesh Kumar were selected for the men’s four team initially and had trained together for the past six months. However, Jaswinder and Nitin were removed, and replaced by Saurav Kumar and Vipul Ghurde. Read More Sep 24, 2026 05:09 AM IST Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live: Rowers start us off! Balraj Panwar of India will be the first athlete in action for India. And he has a chance of starts off day 6 for India with a gold in Rowing Men's Single Sculls event. The event's starting shortly! Sep 24, 2026 04:41 AM IST Namaste Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games. We're into our sixth day of the Games and today we'll have plenty of medal chances early on. So grab a strong cup of coffee, and keep this tab open in your browser windows! Changes in team rocking boat at Asiad, say rowers; federation says new strategy needed At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, India won five rowing medals -- two silver and three bronze. (Express Photo) A series of last-minute crew changes in India’s men’s rowing team has triggered a controversy, with players saying a top federation official warned them that their “future would be ruined” and even told them to return to India if they didn’t agree to the new teams. Denying any “heated conversation”, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president, Balaji Maradapa, blamed “outside forces” for the crisis. He said they needed to change the teams as the rowing competition had been shrunk to two days. Read more from Mihir Vasavda HERE.

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