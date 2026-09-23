Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: Manu, Esha in shooting action for India; Mirabai Chanu eyes elusive medal

Promising signs to start the day for India in Rowing.
Gear up for more action as India aim to amp up their Asian Games on Day 5 of events across 16 disciplines.
With the medal hunt finally getting a shot in the arm on Day 4, as the women’s cricket team steamrolled their way to gold, the Indian contingent will raise their expectations for the events lined up today.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh and Esha Singh will take the stage today as India’s shooters compete in the 10m air pistol and skeet individual and team events. There’s also keen anticipation over Mirabai Chanu, India’s legendary weightlifter who’s won it all but has yet to make the Asiad podium.
#2: Silver in shooting by women's 10m air rifle team (Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod)
#3: Silver in shooting by Elavenil Valarivan in women's 10m air rifle event
#4: Silver in shooting by men's 10m air rifle team (Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon)
#5: Silver in shooting by Himanshu Dhillon in men's 10m air rifle event
#6: Bronze in shooting by Rudrankksh Patil in men’s 10m air rifle
#7: Bronze in MMA by Suchika Tariyal in Women’s traditional -60kg
SWIMMING
6:42 a.m. - Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heat 2 - Benedicton Rohit, Sajan Prakash
7:03 a.m. - Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heat 2 - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda
1:38 p.m. - Men’s 100m Butterfly Final - Benedicton Rohit, Sajan Prakash (Subject to qualification)
1:54 p.m. - Men’s 200m Freestyle Final - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda (Subject to qualification)
BADMINTON
11:30 a.m. - Men’s Team Semifinals - India vs China
BOXING
10:15 a.m. - Men’s 80kg, Round of 16 - Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain)
CANOE SPRINT
6:30 a.m. - Men’s Kayak Four 500m Heats - Oinam Arun Singh, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, Naocha Singh Laitonjam
6:50 a.m. - Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats - Megha Pradeep
7:10 a.m. - Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heats - Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi Phairembam
10:30 a.m. - Men’s Kayak Double 500m Heats - Prohit Baroi, Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash
10:50 a.m. - Women’s Canoe Double 500m Heats - Neha Devi Leichonbam, Megha Pradeep
EQUESTRIAN
6:30 a.m. - Eventing Team Cross Country (Medal Round) - Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye
6:30 a.m. - Eventing Individual Cross Country (Medal Round) - Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye
FENCING
6:30 a.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Pool Stage - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
8:15 a.m. onward - Men’s Sabre Individual, Pool Stage - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh
9:30 a.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Round of 32 - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (Subject to qualification)
9:50 a.m. onwards - Men’s Sabre Individual, Round of 32 - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh (Subject to qualification)
10:05 a.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Round of 16 - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (Subject to qualification)
10:25 a.m. onwards - Men’s Sabre Individual, Round of 16 - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh (Subject to qualification)
11 a.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Quarterfinals - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (Subject to qualification)
11 a.m. onwards - Men’s Sabre Individual, Quarterfinals - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh (Subject to qualification)
12:50 p.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Semifinals - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (Subject to qualification)
1:30 p.m. onwards - Men’s Sabre Individual, Semifinals - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh (Subject to qualification)
2:10 p.m. onwards - Women’s Foil Individual, Final - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (Subject to qualification)
2:30 p.m. onwards - Men’s Sabre Individual, Final - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh (Subject to qualification)
HOCKEY
11:30 a.m. - Women’s Pool B Match - India vs Thailand
KABADDI
8:30 a.m. - Women’s Team Group A - India vs Iran
9:45 a.m. - Men’s Team Group A - India vs Bangladesh
ROWING
5:40 a.m. - Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Balraj Panwar
6:00 a.m. - Men’s Double Sculls Heats - Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
6:50 a.m. - Men’s Pair Heats - Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar
7:10 a.m. - Women’s Four Heats - Poonam, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Gurbani Kaur
11:10 a.m. - Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Ajay Tyagi
11:20 a.m. - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats - Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Rohit
12:10 p.m. - Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats - Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
12:20 p.m. - Men’s Four Heats - Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar
SEPAKTAKRAW
5:30 a.m. - Men’s Regu Team, Group B - India vs Philippines
SHOOTING
6:15 a.m. - 10m Air Pistol Women Individual Qualification and Team Final - Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
6:30 a.m. - Skeet Men Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3 - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
6:30 a.m. - Skeet Women Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon
9 a.m. - 10m Air Pistol Women Individual Final - Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker (Subject to qualification)
11 a.m. - Skeet Women Individual Final - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon (Subject to qualification)
12:30 p.m. - Skeet Men Individual Final - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (Subject to qualification)
SQUASH
10:30 a.m. - Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand)
11:15 a.m. - Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim (South Korea)
12 noon - Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka)
TABLE TENNIS
6:30 a.m. - Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali (Maldives)
7:10 a.m. - Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 - Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka)
10:15 a.m. onwards - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 - Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade, Manush Shah/Diya Chitale (Subject to qualification)
SOFT TENNIS
5:30 a.m. - Men’s Singles Quarterfinals - Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit
8:30 a.m. - Men’s Singles Semifinal - Jay Meena (Subject to qualification)
12:15 p.m. - Men’s Singles Final - Jay Meena (Subject to qualification)
WEIGHTLIFTING
10 a.m. - Women’s 49kg Final - Mirabai Chanu
1:30 p.m. - Women’s 53kg Final - Gyaneshwari Devi
WUSHU
3:00 p.m. - Women’s 60kg Semifinal - Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas
On Day 5, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked. Scroll past the schedule, results and schedule section below for all the live updates:
Sepaktakraw originated in Southeast Asia, but its full history and origins are not well documented. However, it is believed that the game was first played in Malaysia, and then spread to other neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
The name ‘sepaktakraw’ comes from the Malay language, with ‘sepak’ meaning ‘kick’ and ‘takraw’ meaning ‘woven ball’. The game involves players using their feet, knees, chest, and head to pass a rattan ball over a net, in a similar fashion to volleyball.
There are various accounts of how the sport was first played. Some stories suggest that villagers using a woven ball made from rattan or bamboo partook in a game resembling sepaktakraw. Others believe that it was originally played as a form of military training, where soldiers would practise kicking a woven ball as a way to improve their agility and footwork.
Regardless of its origins, the modern version of sepaktakraw became popular in Southeast Asia in the 1940s. Standardised rules and an official name for the sport were decided upon in 1960. Sepaktakraw has been included in the Asian Games since the 1990 Games in Beijing, People’s Republic of China.
🚨BREAKING🚨— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 7, 2026
🇮🇳 INDIA MEN'S QUADRANT SEPAKTAKRAW TEAM WINS WORLD C'SHIPS BRONZE 🥉
India lost SF vs Hosts Thailand in a 3-setter 15-9, 9-15, 9-15 to settle for Bronze🥉
Sepaktakraw (Quadrant) also features in Asian Games
India's 2nd medal this World's / Thai King's Cup… pic.twitter.com/XqKXQUW7LS
If you're wondering what's a tonic that you'd need to pick yourselves up on a Wednesday morning, the Asian Games has a little surprise in store for you with Sepaktakraw.
India are currently playing Philippines in Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu, Preliminary Group B. India had won their opening game in the group against Japan a few days ago by a 2-0 margin, but endured a 0-3 defeat against Malaysia yesterday.
In Set 1, India are currently leading Phillipines 7-5. But if you're still wondering how the sport looks like, here's a quick video to get you on board:
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of Indian action at the 2026 Asian Games. With the wait for a gold medal lifted by the women's cricket team on Tuesday, let's hope the rest of the contingent will get straight into the thick of things from today. And there's good reason to raise the expectation levels. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is among the shooting stars in busy action today. India's weightlifting superstar Mirabai Chanu, too, will step out today, hoping that the elusive Asiad gold is finally hers in her fourth attempt.
Stay tuned for all the action, drama, medal wins/misses and everything from the field today.
The anachronistic venue where India won their first gold
There is a toilet, a bench and a baseball cage, the only permanent structures. And then there is the cricket pitch — the latest addition.
Korogi Athletic Park is almost too open, too green, too tranquil to be an international sporting venue. Even Harmanpreet Kaur, the India captain, knew this was a nation hardly associated with cricket. “But knowing Japan, we knew they would manage something,” she said. READ MORE