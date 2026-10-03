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Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 15: India’s Kumkum in archery final; IND vs PAK battle for cricket gold

India at Asian Games 2026 Athlete Action Result, Medal Tally Today Live Updates: The Indian Express gives you live updates from what is effectively the final day of the 2026 Asiad.

Asian Games Day 15 Live: Indian stars are aiming for a strong finish on Saturday.Asian Games Day 15 Live: Indian stars are aiming for a strong finish on Saturday.

Asian Games 2026 Live Today: We are into the final day of action at the 2026 Asian Games for India and there are multiple gold medals up for grabs. Kumkum Mohod, who had won a historic women’s team recurve archery gold on Friday, will be back to try and win another medal in the individual event. Fellow archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will be in action later in men’s individual recurve.

Before that, some of India’s star names in wrestling will be in action. 2024 Olympics bronze medallist Aman Shehrawat, 2022 Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia and 2022 bronze medallist Antim Panghal will be among the grapplers looking to add to the three medals that the contingent has won thus far. India’s star-studded men’s cricket team then play their gold-medal match against arch-rivals Pakistan in a match that is an event unto itself even when there are no medals or trophies riding on it. In what will be the last action, and the last for India at these Asian Games, the men’s hockey face Malaysia in a bid to defend their gold medal as well.

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LIVE TRACKER: India's Asian Games medallists so far (Click on ➕ sign on the right 👉 to expand)

Hockey


India women’s team – Gold

Athletics


Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj - Women's 4x400m relay - Gold

Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver

Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver

Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver

Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver (He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver

Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver

Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver

Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver

Yashvir Singh — Javelin — Silver

Pooja  - Women's high jumo - Bronze

Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS - Mixed team 4x100m relay - Bronze

Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK - Men's 4x400m relay - Bronze

Rohit Yadav — Javelin — Bronze

Prachi — Women’s 400m — Bronze

Harita Bhadra — Women’s 200m — Bronze (This was India's first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)

Tejaswin Shankar — Men’s decathlon — Bronze

Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 3000m steeplechase — Bronze

Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze (became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women's pole vault event)

Vithya Ramraj — Women’s 400m hurdles — Bronze (Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)

Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 5000m — Bronze

Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m — Bronze

Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze

Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m - Bronze

Shooting


Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold

Neeru Dhanda — Women's trap individual — Gold 

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai — Mixed team trap — Gold 

Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver

Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver

Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver

Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver

Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver 

Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat — Women's trap team — Silver 

Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) — Bronze

Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze (This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze (This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)

Kabaddi


India women’s team – Gold

Indian men’s teamGold

Cricket


Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Archery


Women’s compound archery team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha) — Gold

Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav — Compound archery mixed team event —  Gold

Men's compound archery team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam) — Gold

Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod — Women's Team Recurve — Gold (this is the first-ever gold medal for the women's team at the Asian Games.)

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge — men's recurve archery — Silver (this is the first-ever gold medal for the women's team at the Asian Games.)

Ganesh Thirumuru — Men's compound archery individual — Bronze

Boxing


Lovlina Borgohain — Women’s 75kg weight class — Gold (She is the second woman after Mary Kom to win a gold medal in boxing in the Asian Games since 2014.)

Parveen Hooda - Women's 65kg weight class  - Gold

Ankush Panghal - Men's 75kg weight class - Gold

Narender Berwal — Men’s +90kg weight class — Bronze

Priya Ghanghas — Women’s 60kg weight class — Bronze

Kapil Pokhariya — Men’s 90kg weight class — Bronze

Squash


Anahat Singh — women’s singles — Silver (Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)

Abhay Singh — men’s singles — Silver (Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)

Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar — Mixed Doubles — Bronze

Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna — Women's team — Bronze

Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar — Men's team — Bronze

Table tennis


Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles — Bronze

Mixed martial arts


Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze (This was India's first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)

Kurash


Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting


Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver (This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)

Soft tennis


Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze (This was India's first medal ever in soft tennis at an Asian Games)

Badminton


Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu


Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing


Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze (This was India's first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)

Wrestling


Sujeet Kalkal — Freestyle wrestling, men's 65kg — Gold (This was the first gold for India in wrestling since 2018)

Sunil Kumar — Greco-Roman 87kg — Bronze

Nitesh Siwach- Greco-Roman 97kg — Silver

Sailing


Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis - Men's Skiff — Silver

Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar - Women's Skiff — Bronze

Nethra Kumanan - Women's Dinghy — Bronze

Sepaktakraw


India men's team - Bronze

We have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates, insights, explainers on everything that you need to know. Have questions for our sports desk or need the team to explain something from the Asian Games? You can write to us: sports@indianexpress.com

Live Updates
Oct 3, 2026 07:01 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: Kumkum's path to finale!

Kumkum Mohod knocked out Kang Chae-young, Tokyo Olympics women’s team gold medallist and reigning world champion in the quarter-final followed by her win over Zhu Jingyi in the semis. The Indian now faces former world youth champion another Korean Oh Yejin in the final in a few minutes from now.

Nitin Sharma writes

Oct 3, 2026 06:59 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: What's on the mat today?

A total of five Indian wrestlers will be in action today.

Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala will compete in the women's 53 kg and 57 kg final.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be in action along with Sagar Jaglan in men's 74 kg and Olympian Deepak Punia in men's 97 kg.

India has won three medals already in wrestling, how many more they can add today?

Oct 3, 2026 06:57 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: Kumkum to face Korean archer.

24 minutes from now, Kumkum will have a shot at history as she will take Oh Yejin of Korea who just won the other semifinal.

Just hold on and be ready for the final to watch the 17-year-old in action.

Oct 3, 2026 06:45 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: This win is historic in many ways

With this win, Kumkum has created multiple layers of history.

She has assured India of first-ever women's individual medal in recurve Archery at the Asian Games, a feat that eluded the former recurve archers.

She also became the first Indian women's recurve archer to enter the final in the Asian Games history.

Oct 3, 2026 06:43 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: Kumkum seals Olympic quota.

Another Olympic quota sealed.
Kumkum Mohod has sealed the LA Olympics quota for India for India so the a 6-2 win over the China Zhu Jingyi in the women’s recurve semifinals. The top two archers get the LA quota here in individual recurve events.

Nitin Sharma writes

Oct 3, 2026 06:41 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: Kumkum enters the final.

The 17-year-old has entered the women's individual final in the recurve Archery. Her last shot of 10 drew wild celebrations from the Indian contingent in crowd.

Kumkum wins two points in the fourth set to make it 6-2 and she will fight for gold now.

Gold medal match at 7:20 am

Oct 3, 2026 06:39 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 LIVE: Kumkum leads the semi-final

Up against Zhu Jingyi of China, Kumkum is currently leading the semi-final.

Kumkum won the first set 28-27 and then second set was tied at 30-30.

The third set was again tied at 29-29.

The Indian leads 3-1.

Oct 3, 2026 06:27 AM IST
Kumkum Mohod takes down Korean archer.

17-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod defeated 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion Kang Che-young 6-4 in the women's individual recurve quarter-final.

The Indian archer won 6-4 in a tightly fought battle.

Read more about the 17-year-old as Nitin Sharma profiles her

Oct 3, 2026 06:21 AM IST
Welcome to the last day!

Good Morning to everyone!

Welcome to the Asian Games blog by the Indian Express sports desk.

Last day of the frenzy today and we have Archery, Golf, Cricket, Hockey and Wrestling to look forward to.

In India’s late medal surge at Asiad, six gold medals that matter

India's Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning gold. (Reuters Photo)

For nine days, India had waited for the gold rush. On Friday, it arrived – six in all – for the country’s best day at the Asian Games. With it India moved into the top-5 in the medal tally. It started with the archers making history and finished with the women’s hockey team winning a rare gold. Each gold was won against the odds. READ MORE

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