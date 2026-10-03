Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 15: India’s Kumkum in archery final; IND vs PAK battle for cricket gold

Asian Games Day 15 Live: Indian stars are aiming for a strong finish on Saturday.

Asian Games 2026 Live Today: We are into the final day of action at the 2026 Asian Games for India and there are multiple gold medals up for grabs. Kumkum Mohod, who had won a historic women’s team recurve archery gold on Friday, will be back to try and win another medal in the individual event. Fellow archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will be in action later in men’s individual recurve.

Before that, some of India’s star names in wrestling will be in action. 2024 Olympics bronze medallist Aman Shehrawat, 2022 Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia and 2022 bronze medallist Antim Panghal will be among the grapplers looking to add to the three medals that the contingent has won thus far. India’s star-studded men’s cricket team then play their gold-medal match against arch-rivals Pakistan in a match that is an event unto itself even when there are no medals or trophies riding on it. In what will be the last action, and the last for India at these Asian Games, the men’s hockey face Malaysia in a bid to defend their gold medal as well.

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