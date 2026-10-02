Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 14: India’s women’s hockey team, boxers in gold medal bouts

Asian Games 2026, Day 14 Live: India look for more medals on October 2. (X/Hockey India)

Asian Games India Live Today: India will have a chance to add to its medal tally in archery as the women, men and the mixed recurve teams will be in medal events on Friday. Also, all eyes will be on the Indian women’s hockey team as they look to finish with a gold medal in the final vs China.

Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush will also be in gold medal bouts with high chances of finishing on top of the podium after their stellar show in the Commonwealth Games. The wrestlers will also be in action as they look to qualify for the medal positions.

Story continues below this ad We have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates, insights, explainers on everything that you need to know. Have questions for our sports desk or need the team to explain something from the Asian Games? You can write to us: sports@indianexpress.com Live Updates Oct 2, 2026 05:54 AM IST Asian Games Day 13 Live: Archers in action here we go! after the compound archers, our recurve archers are in contention next. The Recurve Women’s Team featuring Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti Sharma are up against China in the semi-finals. Oct 2, 2026 05:34 AM IST Namaste Good morning, sports fans. We're in the home stretch of these Asian Games with multiple Indian teams or athletes fighting for gold medals over the next two days. The question is how close to the 2023 Asian Games medals tally of 106 (and the 28 golds) the Indians can get. At the end of day 13, the Indians were at 64 medals with 10 golds, which put them in the 8th spot. Just three quick gold medals, and they could jump from 8th spot in the standings t0o 5th spot. Nagoya: India's Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach, left, poses with his silver medal along with national coach Hargobind Singh after winning the medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Siwach secures the first silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games since 1962. (PTI Photo) From selling milk to winning Asiad silver – wrestler Nitesh Siwach’s journey If someone had told Nitesh Siwach 11 years ago that he would one day win an Asian Games wrestling medal, he would have scarcely believed the prediction. After all, at that time, he had sustained a serious knee injury which kept the youngster away from the mat for more than 18 months. It was then that Nitesh’s father Anand and uncle Naveen asked him to assist them in their dairy work – which involved fetching buffalo milk from their village Jagsi near Gohana and selling it at their shop in Panipat. The 23-year-old’s journey to the silver medal in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman category at Aichi-Nagoya has been an eventful one. Though he couldn’t win the gold, he became the first Indian Greco-Roman grappler since 1962 (Ganpat Andalkar, 97+kg gold, and Malwa Singh 52 kg gold) to make the final.

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