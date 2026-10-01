Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 13: Indian athletes aim for medals in archery, wrestling & shooting

Asian Games Today: India will be in hunt for more medals on Day 13. (PTI)

Asian Games India Live Today: The Indian archers will be in action once again on Thursday as Chikitha Taniparthi returns in the women’s individual event and attempts to win another medal to add to her mixed team gold. Also, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will be taking part in the compound men’s individual quarterfinal. Meanwhile, medals are also up for grabs in wrestling, judo, shooting and squash.

There are also two big India vs Pakistan clashes lined up with the India men’s hockey team taking on their arch-rivals in the semifinal while the Indian men’s volleyball team will lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts in a quarterfinal clash. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will hope the weather permits them to play their semifinal vs Sri Lanka. But in case the match is washed out, India will be through to the final due to their higher ICC ranking.

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