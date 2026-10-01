Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 13: Indian athletes aim for medals in archery, wrestling & shooting

9-10-10 reads Chikitha's three shots in End 3, whereas it's 10-9-10 from Nurisa. She retains her two-point edge going into the last End.
Asian Games India Live Today: The Indian archers will be in action once again on Thursday as Chikitha Taniparthi returns in the women’s individual event and attempts to win another medal to add to her mixed team gold. Also, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will be taking part in the compound men’s individual quarterfinal. Meanwhile, medals are also up for grabs in wrestling, judo, shooting and squash.
There are also two big India vs Pakistan clashes lined up with the India men’s hockey team taking on their arch-rivals in the semifinal while the Indian men’s volleyball team will lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts in a quarterfinal clash. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will hope the weather permits them to play their semifinal vs Sri Lanka. But in case the match is washed out, India will be through to the final due to their higher ICC ranking.
Athletics
Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj - Women's 4x400m relay - Gold
Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver (He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
Yashvir Singh — Javelin — Silver
Pooja - Women's high jumo - Bronze
Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS - Mixed team 4x100m relay - Bronze
Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK - Men's 4x400m relay - Bronze
Rohit Yadav — Javelin — Bronze
Prachi — Women’s 400m — Bronze
Harita Bhadra — Women’s 200m — Bronze (This was India's first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)
Tejaswin Shankar — Men’s decathlon — Bronze
Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 3000m steeplechase — Bronze
Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze (became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women's pole vault event)
Vithya Ramraj — Women’s 400m hurdles — Bronze (Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)
Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 5000m — Bronze
Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m — Bronze
Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m - Bronze
Shooting
Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
Neeru Dhanda — Women's trap individual — Gold
Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai — Mixed team trap — Gold
Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat — Women's trap team — Silver
Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) — Bronze
Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze (This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze (This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)
Kabaddi
India women’s team – Gold
Indian men’s team – Gold
Cricket
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Archery
Women’s compound archery team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha) — Gold
Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav — compound archery mixed team event — Gold
Men's compound archery team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam) — Gold
Boxing
Narender Berwal — Men’s 90kg weight class — Bronze
Priya Ghanghas — Women’s 60kg weight class — Bronze
Kapil Pokhariya — Men’s 90+kg weight class — Bronze
Squash
Anahat Singh — women’s singles — Silver (Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)
Abhay Singh — men’s singles — Silver (Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)
Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar — Mixed Doubles — Bronze
Table tennis
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles — Bronze
Mixed martial arts
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze (This was India's first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)
Kurash
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver (This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)
Soft tennis
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze (This was India's first medal ever in soft tennis at an Asian Games)
Badminton
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Wushu
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Rowing
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze (This was India's first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)
We have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates, insights, explainers on everything that you need to know. Have questions for our sports desk or need the team to explain something from the Asian Games? You can write to us: sports@indianexpress.com
After two ends, the Indian is trailing by two points, having shot two 9s and four 10s. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Nurisa has been impressive right from the get-go and is yet to miss any shot. Six 10s it has been for Nurisa.
Right then, after a sweep in the compound archery, India will be hopeful to get a few more medals in this event today. Chikitha Taniparthi is now in action in the women's individual quarterfinal against Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah.
After a successful day on Wednesday, the Indian athletes will be in action once again as medals are once again up for grabs in archery as well as wrestling and squash. The cricket team will be in action against Sri Lanka in the semifinal while there are two India vs Pakistan clashes lined up for both men’s volleyball and men’s hockey.
Indians in action at Asian Games 2026 Day 13, October 1: Full schedule, venue, fixtures & time
Hello and welcome to Indian Express's live blog for Day 13 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
India are riding the momentum of their best day of the Games so far, having swept all three compound archery team golds and added a mixed team trap gold to take their tally to 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. Thursday's schedule promises more drama, with the men's cricket team taking on Sri Lanka in the semifinal, the women's hockey team eyeing a final spot, and medal opportunities in archery and shooting.
Stay with us for all the live updates!
52 seconds, one arrow: How Sahil Jadhav won Asian Games gold
Three seconds remained on the clock when Sahil Jadhav raised his bow.
The Asian Games mixed team final had been reduced to its most unforgiving form. India and South Korea were tied 157-157, and in the shoot-off Chikitha Taniparthi had opened with a 10, matched by South Korea’s Jungyoon Park. Jadhav was next, with the Korean team waiting.
He waited, and waited longer before releasing the arrow. (READ MORE)