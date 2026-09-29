Asian Games Live Updates, Day 11: India’s hunt for elusive 5th gold continues

Asian Games day 11 Live: India look to add to medals tally on Tuesday. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: The Indian athletes will once again be in action on day 11 as they aim for the elusive gold medal that has thus far eluded them this Asian Games. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the pole fault final followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final.

Double medallist Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will take part in the men’s 5000m final while Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will be in the hammer throw event. Medals are up for grabs in the men’s and women’s 800m as well and also in men’s, women’s 4×400 and 4×100 mixed relay finals. Plus, Neeru, Manisha Keer, and Aashima Ahlawat and Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi will all look to qualify for the women’s men’s trap individual finals.

Story continues below this ad On Day 11, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates, insights, explainers on everything that you need to know. Have questions for our sports desk or need the team to explain something from the Asian Games? You can write to us: sports@indianexpress.com Live Updates Sep 29, 2026 05:50 AM IST Asian Games Day 11 Live: Archery updates What a comeback victory for Neeraj Chauhan! he was down four set points after two sets, both by a 29-28 margin. But then, the archer won the next three sets to prevail 6-4! This included the perfect 30 he hit in the third set. Sep 29, 2026 05:37 AM IST Asian Games Day 11 Live: Archery action coming up The archers, just like most days recently, are starting us off! We have the recurve archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan starting us off in the 1/16 Elimination Round. Dhiraj has already defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 30-26, 29-28, 28-26 to claim the six set points on offer. Dhiraj advances to the pre-quarter-finals. Neeraj is currently taking on Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla. Sep 29, 2026 05:23 AM IST Namaste Morning, sports fans. We're back with another day of live action from the Asian Games, which have not gone too well for Indian athletes. We're on the hunt for our fifth gold medal from the Asian Games. The action comes thick and fast today morning. Grab your mug of coffee and follow the action from Nagoya on our Asian Games blog. Indian hurdler Vithya Ramraj displays the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles final event at the 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo) Vithya Ramraj beats PT Usha’s four-decade-old record for Asian Games bronze For three years, Vithya Ramraj had lived with the knowledge that she had equalled a record that had stood for four decades. At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, she clocked 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles, matching PT Usha’s 1984 national record, the longest-standing in Indian athletics. On Monday, in Nagoya, she finally went past it.

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