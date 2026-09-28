Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: India chase 5th gold in shooting and athletics

Asian Games Day 10 Live: India look to add more medals to tally. (PTI)

Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India shooters will be in action once again as Manu Bhaker and Co will look to snag medals in the women’s 25m pistol individual qualification rapid and team final on Monday. Also, the Indian men’s cricket team will also start their campaign to retain their gold medal against Afghanistan.

There are a host of medals up for grabs in athletics as well with Seema and Sanya Yadav set to women’s discus throw, followed by Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in the women’s 400m hurdles final. Then, Avinash Sable will look for a podium finish in the men’s 3000m steeplechase while Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon will be taking part in the men’s long jump.

Story continues below this ad The Indian javelin throwers sans Neeraj Chopra will face tough competition in the form of Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage as well as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Seema and Parul Chaudhary will also take part in the women’s 5000m final. On Day 10, we’ll have Mihir Vasavda joining us with updates from Nagoya, while our team of sports experts like Shivani Naik, Nitin Sharma, Pritish Raj, Bhuvan Gupta, Amit Kamath and Nihal Koshie will chip in with updates on everything that needs to be tracked. Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 05:15 AM IST Namaste Good morning sports fans, we're back with another blog that's full of hope and optimism. Hope that India will finally win its fifth gold medal at these Asian Games. For context, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India had won 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze). We're now into our 10th day, with just seven days left. Ordinarily, today would have been the day we would have been looking at the Nagoya skies for the flying spear of Neeraj Chopra. But the javelin thrower is out of the Games with injury. So where will the rest of the golds come from? The results left Indian athletics still searching for its first gold medal of the Nagoya Asian Games. With the competition nearing its final stages, matching the six gold medals won at the 2023 Hangzhou edition now looks a difficult task. (ANI/AP) Close misses theme of the day as Indians fall short of golden mark in athletics Ancy Sojan was praying. As China’s Yingying Huang prepared for her final jump in the women’s long jump, the Indian was hoping that the gold medal she had been in a position to clinch for much of the competition would remain hers. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, don’t let me down’,” she prayed. But Huang’s jump travelled 6.55m, 2cm farther than Ancy’s best of 6.53m and the Indian was left with silver. “There is a little bit of heartbreak for the two centimetres. Disappointed that the gold slipped out of my hand,” Ancy said. It was the kind of heartbreak that would define India’s evening at the Asian Games in front of a rare full house at the Mizuho Park. Ancy’s gold slipped away by 2cm, while Shaili Singh was pushed out of the bronze-medal position in the final round.

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