Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Sindhu leading vs Yamaguchi in badminton; Shooters resume quest for gold

Asian Games 2026 live: Indian athletes enter September 22 chasing the contingent's first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad.

The Indian contingent’s hunt for their first gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya enters its fourth day on Tuesday. At the end of Monday, India had six medals, none of them gold. But the Indian’s women’s cricket team, who face Sri Lanka in a repeat of the recently concluded Women’s Asia Cup final, could change that early in the morning. Also chasing a gold will be the 10m air rifle shooting pairing of Parth Mane and Elavenil Valarivan, who will be competing in the mixed team event.

Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers on Monday postponed the equestrian eventing competition in Tokyo to Tuesday due to the approaching Typhoon Dujuan. The organisers put up the updated schedule with Eventing Dressage and Eventing Jumping starting on Tuesday.

Story continues below this ad Here’s a look at what’s coming up today: Soft Tennis (5.30 am): Aadhya Tiwari in Women’s Singles Sepaktakraw (5.30 am): Men’s Team in Regu vs Malaysia Badminton (6 am): Indian women’s team comprising of PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri, Kavipriya, Simran, and Tanisha vs Japan in the quarter-finals Shooting (6.15 am): Parth Mane and Elavenil Valarivan in the 10m air rifle mixed team event Wushu: Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi in Women’s Nanquan & Nandao Shooting (6.30 am): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the second day of the skeet shooting men’s individual and team event Shooting (6.30 am): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan in the second day of the skeet shooting women’s individual and team event Table tennis (6.30 am): Indian table tennis team of Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das Fencing (6.30 am): Sanasam Hemash Singh in Men’s foil individual Kabaddi (7:15 am) Indian men’s team in a group game against Republic of Korea Shooting (8.25 am): Parth Mane and Elavenil Valarivan in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting Cricket (10.30 am): Indian women’s team vs Sri Lanka in women’s final Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 06:26 AM IST Asian Games 2026 Live: Badminton update The Indian women’s team comprising of PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Kavipriya, Simran, and Tanisha are facing Japan in the quarter-finals. And first up, we have Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles! Sep 22, 2026 06:22 AM IST Namaste Good morning, sports lovers! We are into the fourth day of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the Indian athletes have won six medals. But none of them gold! Will that change today? We have the women's cricket team playing in the final later in the morning and the 10m air rifle pairing of Parth Mane and Elavenil Valarivan in the mixed team shooting event who will have plenty to say about that elusive gold medal, having already contributed to India's medals tally. If you are here, grab a coffee, stay tuned as we bring you live updates from over 10 different sports. In Japan’s Asian Games, China’s growing footprint — on field & behind the scenes Zhang Boheng, third left, of China, and teammates celebrate after winning the men's all-around final in the Artistic Gymnastics at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) China arrived at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the continent’s dominant sporting power. With 38 medals, including 23 gold, they are already leading the medal table, a position they have occupied at every edition since 1982. But there is another Chinese dominance at these Games, one that is less visible. Japan is hosting the Games, but China’s corporate presence is spread across different layers of the event, much of it away from the competition arenas. A Shanghai-based company is the host broadcaster, another Chinese company is involved in the opening and closing ceremonies, and there are others that have been roped in for supply of temporary power, venue technology, LED screens and sporting equipment. READ MORE

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