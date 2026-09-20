Asian Games 2026 Live: Quimcy Dsouza eyes bronze in teqball; Shooting, TT, badminton action soon

Asian Games 2026 day 2 live: Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza could become India's first medallist in teqball at an Asian Games.

India’s quest to repeat its triple-digit medals tally from Hangzhou 2023 at the Asian Games begins in earnest on Sunday morning with wushu, rifle shooting, and teqball all in the race to become India’s first medal bringer at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Here’s what coming up in the early morning from Nagoya:

Story continues below this ad 05:30 AM: Wushu Changquan final: Suraj Singh begins India’s medal hunt in Nagoya (Scroll down to read a quick guide to how wushu works) 06:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s qualification and team final: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod in contention 06:30 AM: Teqball Bronze Match: Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto The next 15 days will see around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 43 sports, 71 sub-events, and a total of 469 gold medals till the closing day on October 4. India has a whopping 501-member contingent in Nagoya. India will enter the shooting competition of the Asian Games on Sunday with China likely to pose the biggest challenge to a formidable 30-member squad led by two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. Indian shooters produced a record 22-medal haul — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze — at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Their consistency this season, particularly in rifle and pistol, has strengthened the belief that the squad can make another significant contribution to India’s campaign in Nagoya. The contingent combines established Olympians and world-class performers with emerging talent, many of whom have already experienced the pressure of Asian Games and Olympic competition. Scroll down to read all the live updates from the second day of the Asian Games Live Updates Sep 20, 2026 06:00 AM IST Asian Games 2026 live: Cricket update Later today, the women's cricket team will compete in the semi-finals at the Asian Games. meanwhile, the men's team flew out to Japan a short while back from the IGI Airport. VIDEO | Delhi: Indian men's cricket team departs from IGI Airport for Nagoya, Japan, to participate in the Asian Games.#asiangames #cricket #indiancricket



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/QUgnOLlNDK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 20, 2026 05:55 AM IST Asian Games 2026 live: First up, wushu! We have Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in action in Men's Changquan in wushu to start us off! Suraj is competing in a 21-man field. Before we get to what's happening with Suraj, here's a quick guide to wushu: Wushu, sometimes referred to as kung-fu, is the term for the martial art practices that originated and were developed in China. As a sport, wushu is categorized into two main categories, namely Taolu (Routines Competition) and Sanda (Free-Fighting Competition). Sanda looks something like boxing and MMA, with two combatants going head-to-head, while taolu looks something like gymnastics with weapons where combatants fight... well, imaginary enemies. Taolu is where Suraj Singh Mayanglambam will be in action. At official World Wushu Championships, the main taolu event categories include: Chang Quan(Long Fist) (This is the event where Suraj is competing for a medal) Nanquan(Southern Fist) Taijiquan(Tai Chi Chuan) Taijijian(Tai Chi Straight Sword) Daoshu(Broadsword) Jianshu(Straight Sword) Gunshu(Cudgel) Qiangshu(Spear) Nandao(Southern Broadsword) Nangun(Southern Staff) Duilian(Choreographed Sparring/Duel) Baguazhang(Eight Trigrams Palm) Shuangjian(Double Straight Swords) Shuangdao(Double Broadswords) Xingyiquan(Shape & Intent Fist) Changquan, where Suraj is competing, looks something like this Sep 20, 2026 05:42 AM IST Namaste! Good morning sports fans! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya! Well it's day 2 only technically, but it's day 1 for India's medal ambitions at Nagoya! If you’re reading this with a cup of chai in one hand and half-open eyes, congratulations—you’ve woken up just in time for the chaos, the drama (hopefully not much), and potentially India’s very first medal of the Asian Games 2026. Brew some more coffee, cause the Games comes thick and fast today with wushu, teqball, shooting, badminton, and table tennis action coming up. and there's some cricket too early in the day! it's going to be one heck of a ride! Strap on! Asian Games 2026: Meet Teqball, the sport that could give India its first medal India's Teqball star Quimcy Dsouza in action at the 2026 Asian Games. (AINAGOC) Far from the shooting arenas, wrestling mats, and track and field, it is the arena with a curved table and a football that might deliver India’s first medal at the Asian Games. The sport is Teqball, making its debut at the continental showpiece. With Quimcy Dsouza in the women’s singles bronze medal match, and the pair of Quimcy and Md Anas in the mixed doubles bronze medal match, it is highly likely that India will open its medal count in Aichi-Nagoya with a Teqball medal. READ MORE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd