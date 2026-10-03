Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE, Day 15: India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list; Overall standings

6 min readUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 07:36 AM IST
India will aim to draw their 2026 Asian Games campaign on a high on Day 15 of the continental event, with a bid for more gold medals on Saturday. The day was off to a superb start for the Indian contingent, with archer Kumkum Anil Mohod winning a historic gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event and clinching a Los Angeles Olympics quota.
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On Friday, the Indian contingent experienced a superb gold rush, racking up six of them across events. It propelled India past Thailand on the medal leaderboard where they now stand fifth, expecting to close the gap with fourth-placed Uzbekistan.
The Indian women’s hockey team ended a drought of 44 years to win their first gold since 1982. Prior to that, in just two minutes, Sujeet Kalkal in wrestling and Ankush Panghal in men’s 80kg boxing won their respective gold medal bouts to give India their 14th and 15th gold.
Earlier, India’s gold count reached 13 after the Indian women’s recurve team etched history by winning a never-before gold medal, upsetting powerhouses South Korea in the final, and boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda winning a gold each in the women’s 75kg and 65kg categories.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 15]
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People’s Republic of China
|162
|81
|73
|316
|2
|Japan
|72
|83
|85
|240
|3
|Republic of Korea
|33
|39
|62
|134
|4
|Uzbekistan
|20
|23
|22
|65
|5
|India
|17
|25
|35
|77
|6
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|15
|17
|13
|45
|7
|Thailand
|15
|12
|17
|44
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|21
|44
|77
|9
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|10
|Malaysia
|9
|5
|16
|30
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|7
|17
|22
|46
|12
|DPR Korea
|7
|11
|9
|27
|13
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|4
|1
|12
|14
|Indonesia
|5
|8
|22
|35
|15
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|16
|30
|50
|16
|Philippines
|4
|8
|16
|28
|17
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|18
|Qatar
|3
|6
|5
|14
|19
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|20
|Singapore
|2
|8
|5
|15
|21
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|7
|14
|22
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|2
|9
|13
|23
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|24
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|25
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|9
|13
|26
|Jordan
|1
|3
|4
|8
|27
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|11
|13
|28
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|30
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|1
|6
|7
|32
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|34
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|35
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Lao PDR
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
As of October 3, 2026. The table is updated periodically.
Indian medallists — Full list of winners
Archery
- Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold
- Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold
- Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold
- Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Men’s Compound Individual – Bronze
- Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – Gold
- Kumkum Anil Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mixed Team Recurve – Silver
- Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s Recurve Team – Silver
- Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – Gold
Kabaddi
- India women’s team – Gold
- Indian men’s team – Gold
Shooting
- Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
- Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
- Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
- Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
- Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
- Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
- Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
- Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
- Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
- Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver
- Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold
- Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold
Mixed Martial Arts
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Cricket
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Hockey
Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Gold
Kurash
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Soft tennis
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
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Badminton
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Wushu
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Rowing
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Athletics
- Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
- Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
- Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
- Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
- Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
- Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
- Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
- Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
- Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
- Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
- Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
- Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
- Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
- Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
- Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
- Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
- Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
- Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
- Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
- Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
- Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
- Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
- Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze
Squash
- Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
- Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver
- Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver
- Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team – Bronze
- Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team – Bronze
Boxing
- Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze
- Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze
- Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze
- Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg – Gold
- Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg – Gold
- Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg – Gold
Wrestling
- Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze
- Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg- Silver
- Sujeet – Men’s Freestyle 56kg – Gold
Sailing
- Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff – Silver
- Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff – Bronze
- Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy – Bronze
Sepaktakraw
Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam – Men’s Quadrant – Bronze