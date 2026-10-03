Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE, Day 15: India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list; Overall standings

India are 5th in the medal tally with 15 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze for a total of 75 medals on day 15.

By: Sports Desk
6 min readUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 07:36 AM IST
Asian Games Day 15 Medal Tally: India's cricket team eyes gold medal against Pakistan in Aichi-Nagoya. (CREIMAS)Asian Games Day 15 Medal Tally: India's cricket team eyes gold medal against Pakistan in Aichi-Nagoya. (CREIMAS)
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India will aim to draw their 2026 Asian Games campaign on a high on Day 15 of the continental event, with a bid for more gold medals on Saturday. The day was off to a superb start for the Indian contingent, with archer Kumkum Anil Mohod winning a historic gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event and clinching a Los Angeles Olympics quota.

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On Friday, the Indian contingent experienced a superb gold rush, racking up six of them across events. It propelled India past Thailand on the medal leaderboard where they now stand fifth, expecting to close the gap with fourth-placed Uzbekistan.

The Indian women’s hockey team ended a drought of 44 years to win their first gold since 1982. Prior to that, in just two minutes, Sujeet Kalkal in wrestling and Ankush Panghal in men’s 80kg boxing won their respective gold medal bouts to give India their 14th and 15th gold.

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Earlier, India’s gold count reached 13 after the Indian women’s recurve team etched history by winning a never-before gold medal, upsetting powerhouses South Korea in the final, and boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda winning a gold each in the women’s 75kg and 65kg categories.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally – updated [as on Day 15]

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 162 81 73 316
2 Japan 72 83 85 240
3 Republic of Korea 33 39 62 134
4 Uzbekistan 20 23 22 65
5 India 17 25 35 77
6 Islamic Republic of Iran 15 17 13 45
7 Thailand 15 12 17 44
8 Kazakhstan 12 21 44 77
9 Bahrain 11 5 6 22
10 Malaysia 9 5 16 30
11 Hong Kong, China 7 17 22 46
12 DPR Korea 7 11 9 27
13 United Arab Emirates 7 4 1 12
14 Indonesia 5 8 22 35
15 Chinese Taipei 4 16 30 50
16 Philippines 4 8 16 28
17 Kuwait 4 1 4 9
18 Qatar 3 6 5 14
19 Vietnam 3 3 19 25
20 Singapore 2 8 5 15
21 Tajikistan 2 5 7 14
22 Saudi Arabia 2 2 9 13
23 Myanmar 2 1 2 5
24 Macao, China 1 4 1 6
25 Kyrgyzstan 1 3 9 13
26 Jordan 1 3 4 8
27 Mongolia 1 1 11 13
28 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
29 Iraq 0 2 3 5
30 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2
31 Pakistan 0 1 6 7
32 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3
32 Lebanon 0 1 2 3
34 Oman 0 1 1 2
35 Cambodia 0 0 4 4
36 Nepal 0 0 2 2
37 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1
37 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1
37 Lao PDR 0 0 1 1
37 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

As of October 3, 2026. The table is updated periodically.

Indian medallists — Full list of winners

Archery

  1. Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold
  2. Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold
  3. Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold
  4. Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Men’s Compound Individual – Bronze
  5. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – Gold
  6. Kumkum Anil Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mixed Team Recurve – Silver
  7. Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s Recurve Team – Silver
  8. Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – Gold

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  12. Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
  13. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver
  14. Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold
  15. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Hockey

Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

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Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
  14. Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
  15. Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
  16. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
  17. Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
  18. Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
  19. Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
  20. Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
  21. Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
  22. Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
  23. Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
  24. Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver
  3. Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver
  4. Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team – Bronze
  5. Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team – Bronze

Boxing

  1. Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze
  2. Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze
  3. Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze
  4. Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg – Gold
  5. Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg – Gold
  6. Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg – Gold

Wrestling

  1. Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze
  2. Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg- Silver
  3. Sujeet – Men’s Freestyle 56kg – Gold

Sailing

  1. Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff – Silver
  2. Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff – Bronze
  3. Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy – Bronze

Sepaktakraw

Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam – Men’s Quadrant – Bronze

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