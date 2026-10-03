Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE, Day 15: India’s Gold, Silver, Bronze winners list; Overall standings

India will aim to draw their 2026 Asian Games campaign on a high on Day 15 of the continental event, with a bid for more gold medals on Saturday. The day was off to a superb start for the Indian contingent, with archer Kumkum Anil Mohod winning a historic gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event and clinching a Los Angeles Olympics quota.

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On Friday, the Indian contingent experienced a superb gold rush, racking up six of them across events. It propelled India past Thailand on the medal leaderboard where they now stand fifth, expecting to close the gap with fourth-placed Uzbekistan.