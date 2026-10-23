Asiad champ Sujeet’s 23-match unbeaten run faces tough test at wrestling Worlds

Sujeet Kalkal will headline India’s 30-member squad at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, where the 23-year-old will look to extend his 23-match unbeaten run and win his first senior world title.

The championships begin on Saturday with Greco-Roman wrestling before moving to women’s wrestling and then men’s freestyle, with Sujeet scheduled to compete in the 65kg category on October 29, with medal rounds on October 30.

India have entered 10 wrestlers each in men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman, with the contingent featuring several Asian Games medallists.

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The Greco-Roman campaign will be led by Nitesh Siwach and Sunil Kumar. Nitesh won silver in the 97kg category at the Asian Games in Nagoya-Aichi, ending India’s 64-year wait for an Asian Games silver in the discipline.