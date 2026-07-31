CWG: Judoka Ashmita Dey wins gold; Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya assured of medals

India judokas Asmita Dey won gold while Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya are assured of at least a gold or a silver in the Commonwealth Games after their respective finals on Thursday. Asmita defeated Heidi Quach of Canada in the women’s 48kg final. Harsh and Yamini are yet to play in their respective finals.

Asmita was born into a humble family in Belonia, South Tripura and is the daughter of a bicycle mechanic and overcame financial challenges to pursue judo.

She initially competed in athletics (800 meters) before being introduced to judo by her first coach, after which she joined the Tripura Sports School in 2015. Her performances at the National School Games and Khelo India competitions earned her a place at the SAI Regional Centre, Bhopal (NCOE) in 2018, and since then she has been training in NCOE Bhopal.