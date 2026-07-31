CWG: Judoka Ashmita Dey wins gold; Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya assured of medals

India judokas Asmita Dey won gold while Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya are assured of at least a gold or a silver in the Commonwealth Games after their respective finals on Thursday. Asmita defeated Heidi Quach of Canada in the women’s 48kg final. Harsh and Yamini are yet to play in their respective finals.
Asmita was born into a humble family in Belonia, South Tripura and is the daughter of a bicycle mechanic and overcame financial challenges to pursue judo.
She initially competed in athletics (800 meters) before being introduced to judo by her first coach, after which she joined the Tripura Sports School in 2015. Her performances at the National School Games and Khelo India competitions earned her a place at the SAI Regional Centre, Bhopal (NCOE) in 2018, and since then she has been training in NCOE Bhopal.
Asmita has represented India at international events, winning medals at the Asian Open, Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships, and Commonwealth Judo Championships, establishing herself as one of India’s leading judokas in the 48 kg category.
Harsh rapidly established himself as a dominant Judoka in the domestic judo circuit, routinely competing for top honors against the country’s best athletes. His consistent podium performances at national rankings and selection trials have earned him standard representation for India on the global IJF World Tour, participating in high-profile international events like the Tokyo Grand Slam, Asian Championships, and Grand Prix events.
Yamini from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, was born on 26 March 1998 and has represented India at major international competitions, including the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships, and the IJF World Tour. Yamini has been a multiple-time senior national champion and has been a regular competitor on the international circuit since 2022.
Her major achievements include winning gold medals at the 2022 National Games, 2025 Hong Kong Asian Open, and 2026 Dakar African Open, along with a bronze medal at the 2023 FISU World University Games. She currently trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Karnataka, under coach Jiwan Sharma.
Meanwhile, in women’s 52kg category, Shraddha Kadubal Chopade couldn’t progress to the medal round after losing to Lola Hodson of Wales via yuko in the repechage. She had earlier defeated Sierra Leone’s Jane Massaquoi by ippon before losing Australia’s Tinka Easton.
Rohit Basir Majgul also crashed out in the men’s 66kg repechage after losing by yuko against Michael Fryer of England. The Indian had earlier defeated Mozambique’s Samuel Ribeiro before losing to Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides in the quarterfinals.