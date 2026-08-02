Arundhati Choudhary: From the city with a tutor for everything except boxing

It’s tough to find a subject for which there isn’t a tutor in the city of Kota, but Suresh Choudhary and his studious daughter managed to do the unimaginable: their search for a subject-matter expert failed, because Kota did not have a single boxing coach.

The daughter in question, Arundhati Choudhary, won gold in the women’s 70kg on Saturday at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, one of seven Indian boxers to win gold on a record-breaking day for India’s boxing programme at these Commonwealth Games.

“She used to enjoy playing all sports, but basketball was the one she used to play regularly. She was the captain of her school team. I used to try to convince her that there is no career in sports and to focus completely on studies. But when she was in 6th standard, we had a fight because she wanted to continue playing sport, and I felt that ‘Kota ka mahaul padhai ke liye bohot acha hai’ — Kota’s environment is very good for studies,” says Suresh. “All of India comes here to study. But she threw a tantrum and insisted she wanted to play sports.”