Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem pulls out of Lausanne Diamond league

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medal winning javelin star Arshad Nadeem will not take part in the Diamond League meet later this month in order to focus on the Asian Games in Japan. “He has decided against competing in the Diamond League meet this month as he wants to be ready for the Asian Games,” Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt said. The Diamond League event is set to feature stars like Neeraj Chopra Chopra, Julian Weber and Anderson Peters.

Nadeem did not have the best of times in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games when he finished 9th in the medal round of the javelin throw event, missing out on a top 8 finish. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage eventually took the top spot with a throw of 89.75 metres, while India’s Chopra and Yash Vir Singh took the second and third spots respectively.

Nadeem’s performance was severely criticized with the javelin star even conducting a press conference to address the ‘heartless’ comments.

Nadeem, who had scripted history by winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with an Olympic record throw of 92.97 metres, said his poor showing in Glasgow was largely due to the extremely cold weather, which left his body stiff and cramped, preventing him from generating the momentum and run-up required for his throws.

“I don’t want to offer excuses for what happened, but those making hurtful and disrespectful comments about me should realise that I am a son of the soil and have brought medals for this country in the past,” he had said.

“My parents have brought me up to remain grounded and never forget my roots. I am not arrogant because of money or fame,” he had said.

He pointed out that several athletes in the final also struggled because of the unusually cold conditions, resulting in numerous foul throws.

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“It becomes very difficult for a Javelin Thrower to keep his body muscles and rhythm consistent and fluid during the throws because of the cold,” he had added.

“I believe that it is my job to put in all the hard work and commitment but at the end of the day it is up to Allah what he has planned for me. I can try to give my best. I have reconciled with the Commonwealth Games performance because I know I can do much better,” he had said.

Last year, Nadeem also had a below par performance in the World Championships in Tokyo, finishing 10th.