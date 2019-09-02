Arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case, asked to surrender in 15 days

An arrest warrant was issued against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami by a West Bengal court Monday in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Advertising

Alipore court has also issued an arrest warrant against Shami’s brother. The court has asked both of them to surrender within 15 days and apply for bail upon his return from West Indies.

Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation.

After the allegations, BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While he denied all the allegations, Jahan also alleged that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman for fixing matches for India.

Advertising

However, BCCI later gave a clean chit to Shami. Shami represented Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Shami is a part of the India squad for the tour of the West Indies. Earlier, his visa to travel to the United States got rejected initially because of his existing police record and charges of domestic violence. However, the BCCI intervened to get the issue sorted and the visa was provided to him.

Jahan, who joined Congress last year, grabbed the spotlight after she accused her cricketer husband of match-fixing, adultery, and domestic violence.