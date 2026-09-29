Ankush Panghal beats reigning world champ to get within a win of Asian Games boxing gold

Before Ankush Panghal took to the ring to face Fazliddin Erkinboev in the Asian Games semifinal on Tuesday, India’s men’s head coach CA Kutappa explained to his ward, with the help of footage from an earlier bout, where the Uzbek landed his punches and where he could be hurt.

The attention to detail was called for. Erkinboev is the reigning world champion in the 75kg class and even though he had made the step up to the 80kg category at Aichi-Nagoya, remained a formidable opponent.

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The coach and pugilist decided that a combination of the right hook and left jab could work against the world champion. As Panghal became the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to enter the Asian Games final with a 4-1 win over Erkinboev, the head coach said the strategy was based on the Uzbek’s weakness against southpaws.