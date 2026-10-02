As Ankita Bhakat made Asian Games history, her father watched on a phone while delivering milk

Shantanu Bhakat was delivering milk packets in the neighbourhood of Khatipura in Kolkata on Friday morning when his daughter Ankita was rearranging history. Shantanu was tracking it through a cell phone even while he was on a delivery run.

Ankita had emphatically told him her archery prize money would take care of family expenses. And he needn’t start his day at 4 a.m as he aged. But he had continued with his job.

“When Ankita started archery, the finances were not good. A lot of times, I had to borrow money from my four brothers to manage the expenses of her training as well as travel to the local competitions as well as other cities. Sometimes, I would drop her to training when I would go for the milk delivery and she would be eagerly ready with the bow,” Shantanu told The Indian Express.