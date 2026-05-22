Animesh Kujur lowers 100m national record 5 minutes after Gurindervir breaks it

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India’s ace Sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh broke 100m national record twice in the space of five minutes.
Competing the semi-final of 200m at the Federation Cup Athletics in Ranchi, the duo were slated to compete in two different heats.
Former national record holder Gurindervir ran in the first heat and blazed to the finish line with a timing of 10.17s, lowering the previous national record of 10.18s set by Animesh last year in Greece.
Five minutes later, Animesh ran in the second heat and further lower the mark to 10.15s marking his new personal best and the new national record.
The tournament is also acting as the Commonwealth Games 2026 qualifiers and Animesh breached the qualification mark of 10.16s for the 100m while Gurindervir missed it by 0.01s.
The duo is slated to take part in the final of 100m tomorrow which promises to be a fast race with the Ranchi weather being conducive for sprint.
Both sprinters train under coach James Hillier of Reliance and have been pushing each other since the past year.
At the start of 2025 in March, Gurindervir clocked 10.20s at Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru to lower the previous national record of 10.23s of Manikanta Hoblidhar. Animesh equalled it with 10.20s and then broke it in Greece in July to clock 10.18s.
“I know it is going to be tough as the qualification mark for 100m is high but my focus is on 200m which is my pet event,” Animesh had said yesterday.
Given the tough qualification mark in 100m, Gurindervir had told this paper it works as motivation for him “Yes, it is a tough mark but we have gone below 10.20s last year and I think with the set of athletes competing, we can push it further. Such tough marks act as extra motivation for us,” he told The Indian Express. Today he missed the mark by 0.01s but he will have a chance to qualify tomorrow in the final.
The duo will also participate in the 200m event where the qualification mark is 20.61s.