Animesh Kujur lowers 100m national record 5 minutes after Gurindervir breaks it

India’s ace Sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh broke 100m national record twice in the space of five minutes.

Competing the semi-final of 200m at the Federation Cup Athletics in Ranchi, the duo were slated to compete in two different heats.

Former national record holder Gurindervir ran in the first heat and blazed to the finish line with a timing of 10.17s, lowering the previous national record of 10.18s set by Animesh last year in Greece.

Five minutes later, Animesh ran in the second heat and further lower the mark to 10.15s marking his new personal best and the new national record.