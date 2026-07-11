10.14s! Animesh Kujur records fastest 100m by an Indian on foreign soil

Ace Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur clocked 10.14 seconds to record the fastest Indian time in the 100m event outside India. Competing at the Puma Fast Arms and Fast Leg event in Wetzlar, Germany, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger-level meet. He clocked 10.14s in the final to register his personal best and finish second overall.

This is the best timing ever recorded by an Indian outside of the country and the second-best Indian time overall, behind only Gurindervir Singh’s national record of 10.09s set during the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

Animesh, who is primarily a 200m runner, was competing in the German event for the first time and produced a superb run in the final. Earlier, in the heats, he had clocked 10.19s.