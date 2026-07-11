10.14s! Animesh Kujur records fastest 100m by an Indian on foreign soil

Ace Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur clocked 10.14 seconds to record the fastest Indian time in the 100m event outside India. Competing at the Puma Fast Arms and Fast Leg event in Wetzlar, Germany, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger-level meet. He clocked 10.14s in the final to register his personal best and finish second overall.
This is the best timing ever recorded by an Indian outside of the country and the second-best Indian time overall, behind only Gurindervir Singh’s national record of 10.09s set during the Federation Cup in Ranchi.
Animesh, who is primarily a 200m runner, was competing in the German event for the first time and produced a superb run in the final. Earlier, in the heats, he had clocked 10.19s.
In the final, the sprinter from Odisha was quick off the starting blocks and maintained his top speed towards the finish, ending second to U18 world champion Retshidisitswe Mlenga of South Africa, who clocked 10.03s to take the top spot.
🚨 Animesh clocks the Fastest 100m Ever by an Indian Outside the Country!
India’s 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur finished second in the 100m final at PUMA Fast Arms Fast Legs 2026, clocking a lifetime best of 10.14s.
After running 10.19s in the heats, Animesh… https://t.co/cswwY1VykK pic.twitter.com/4nc8UKH5va
— nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) July 10, 2026
Indian sprinting has improved massively over the past two months, with the duo of Gurindervir and Animesh lowering the national record three times within 24 hours during the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May. First, Gurindervir ran 10.17s, after which Animesh ran 10.15s to lower it further. The next day, in the final, Gurindervir clocked 10.09s to stun everyone and become the first Indian sprinter to go below the 10.10s mark.
With his place secured in the Indian squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in both the 100m and 200m events, Animesh will be one of the key Indian athletes to keep an eye on during the event. After this competition, he will join the Indian athletes camping in Spala, Poland, before heading to Glasgow for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, where he will compete in both the 100 and 200m events.