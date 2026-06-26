Animesh Kujur books 200m Asian Games berth, rues lack of competition

Animesh Kujur booked his berth for the Asian Games 2026 in 200m event with a timing of 20.74s in the final. (Express Photo)

Ace sprinter Animesh Kujur booked his berth for the Asian Games 2026 in 200m event with a timing of 20.74s in the final breaching the qualification mark of 20.88s set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at the Inter State National Athletics Championships on Thursday.

While breaching the qualification mark was not a problem for Animesh, the timing is not upto his standards. Animesh has a personal best of 20.32s.

“Honestly, I was not here for timing. The idea was to secure the qualification mark for the Asian Games. Since I have got it now, I will further focus on improving before the Asian Games,” Animesh told the media after his race.