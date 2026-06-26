Animesh Kujur books 200m Asian Games berth, rues lack of competition

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Ace sprinter Animesh Kujur booked his berth for the Asian Games 2026 in 200m event with a timing of 20.74s in the final breaching the qualification mark of 20.88s set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) at the Inter State National Athletics Championships on Thursday.
While breaching the qualification mark was not a problem for Animesh, the timing is not upto his standards. Animesh has a personal best of 20.32s.
“Honestly, I was not here for timing. The idea was to secure the qualification mark for the Asian Games. Since I have got it now, I will further focus on improving before the Asian Games,” Animesh told the media after his race.
Animesh is coming on the back of a bronze medal at the Asian Relay Championships in mixed 4*100 relay. His coach Martin Owens wanted him to relax. “I wanted him to do well and achieve the qualification mark. As we are very tired from the long trip of the Asian Relay Championships. He didn’t have much time to recover,” he said.
Rues lack of competition
While Animesh claims that 200m is his favourite event, his performance in the past one year has come mostly in the 100m event.
After setting the national record of 20.32s in May 2025, Animesh has dipped below the 20.50s mark just once. In the 100m, he broke the national record twice in the same period before Gurindervir Singh clocked 10.09s to snatch it from him.
When asked about the same, Animesh rued the lack of competition in his pet event. “I have said this multiple times that 200m is my pet event and I enjoy doing it more than anything else. However, I don’t get much competition in India. Like in 100m, Guri, Manikanta, Pranav are there. I don’t have anyone to push me in the 200m. That is why all my good performances have come in 200m,” explained Animesh.
With the Asian Games berth booked in 200m, Animesh would like to do the same in 100m where the qualification mark stands at 10.16s while his personal best is 10.15s.
He won’t have Gurindervir to push him in the 100m but nothing will please him more than taking the title of fastest man of India in front of his home crowd.
“I want to be the fastest man in India again, that’s the target,” he said before the start of the five day meet.