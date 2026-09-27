Ancy Sojan wins silver as Chinese jumps end India’s hope of double podium

India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. AP/PTI

National record holder Ancy Sojan became the second Indian woman after Anju Bobby George to win two medas at the Asian Games in women’s long jump.

Ancy jumped recorded a best jump of 6.53m to clinch the silver medal and this is her second medal at the continental showpiece after she won the same medal.

However, it was heartbreak overall for India as the hope of double podium and gold medal was swept off in the last jump by the Chinese jumpers.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Till the last round of jumps, Ancy was in the gold medal position while Shaili Singh was in bronze medal position. But on the sixth attempt, Mengyi Tan of China jumped 6.46m to displace Shaili and Huang Y jumped 6.55m to displace Ancy from the gold medal position.