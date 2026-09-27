Ancy Sojan wins silver as Chinese jumps end India’s hope of double podium

National record holder Ancy Sojan became the second Indian woman after Anju Bobby George to win two medas at the Asian Games in women’s long jump.
Ancy jumped recorded a best jump of 6.53m to clinch the silver medal and this is her second medal at the continental showpiece after she won the same medal.
However, it was heartbreak overall for India as the hope of double podium and gold medal was swept off in the last jump by the Chinese jumpers.
Till the last round of jumps, Ancy was in the gold medal position while Shaili Singh was in bronze medal position. But on the sixth attempt, Mengyi Tan of China jumped 6.46m to displace Shaili and Huang Y jumped 6.55m to displace Ancy from the gold medal position.
Ancy can only manage 6.49m in her last jump ending with the silver medal.
Ancy jumped 6.49m in her first attempt to occupy the gold medal spot and didn’t let it go until the last jump of Huang. She improved it further in the fifth attempt as she jumped 6.53m.
Ancy is experiencing one of the best years of her career and came to the Asian Games on the back of a superb domestic run.
She broke the 22-year-old national record of Anju earlier this year by jumping 6.88m at the National Inter State Championships earlier in June.
“This national record is a statement that India has jumpers who have range and are rising,” Ancy had said after her record-breaking moment.
The other Indian athlete, Shaili, had an interesting progression where she registered all legal jumps and improved on every attempt.
Starting with 6.25m in her first attempt, Shaili jumped 6.34m in her next two and improved to 6.41m and 6.42 in the subsequent two jumps to strengthen her position at the bronze medal position.
But as heartbreaking as it could get, Shaili finished fourth after Tan M surpassed her on the last jump.