How Ancy Sojan broke India’s 22-year-old long jump record while managing PCOD

From 63kg to 55, and a body fat drop from 26% to 13%: the diet and medication behind her 6.88m jump

Written by: Nihal Koshie
5 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Ancy Sojan during the long jump final of the World Athletics Silver Tour in Bhubaneswar. (Credit: AFI)Ancy Sojan during the long jump final of the World Athletics Silver Tour in Bhubaneswar. (Credit: AFI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Plain rice was replaced by vegetables and meat, while biryani and maida-based Malabar parotta were junked by Ancy Sojan, the long jumper who broke Anju Bobby George’s 22-year-old national record in June.

Before jumping 6.88 metres at the Inter-State Championships to better Anju’s 6.83m, Ancy needed to manage weight gain caused by Polycystic Ovarian Disease, diagnosed only last year.

Last week, after winning gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver in Bhubaneswar, with a best jump of 6.71 metres, Ancy spoke about her struggle with PCOD.

Story continues below this ad

“Now, I am 55 kilograms, but at the start of last year I was 63kg. My body fat percentage was 26 last year. I checked my fat percentage before coming to Bhubaneswar, it is just 13 now,” Ancy told The Indian Express.

Irregular periods led to weight gain and an uncontrollable craving for food, said the 25-year-old, who is bound for the Asian Games.

ALSO READ | Ancy Sojan breaks the 22-year-old national record of Anju Bobby George

Ancy got her first period in her late teens. “Initially, if I didn’t get my period for one month, I will get it in the next month. At that time, I was very lean. But in 2025, it started to get worse. I started eating a larger quantity of food. Last year, I trained for three months, and all I lost was just a percent of fat. My coach said, ‘earlier, two weeks of training were enough for you to get lean.’ I had to do something,” Ancy said.

Story continues below this ad

She suspected these were symptoms of PCOD but never got herself tested, until things got out of control last year and she had to address it.

“I started missing my period for a second month too. I was gaining too much weight. I started getting joint pain and mood swings, and I had low energy. I couldn’t get a good output in training last year. I knew this was a symptom of PCOD. My nutritionist told me to consult a doctor,” Ancy said.

Ancy Sojan started sketching 'Avengers' on the cover of Blinkit bags and now regularly posts on a second Instagram account. (Credit: Mis.Picasso/Insta) Ancy Sojan started sketching ‘Avengers’ on the cover of Blinkit bags and now regularly posts on a second Instagram account. (Credit: Mis.Picasso/Insta)

The doctor’s diagnosis was PCOD-related hormone imbalance.

Ancy manages a tricky balance even today. A side effect of the medicine she takes when she misses her period is weight gain. “If I start the medicine, that also results in weight gain. But once I get my period, the weight goes down. Before the Asian Games, I need to have the medication and get my period, so I can lose weight,” Ancy said.

Story continues below this ad

Giving up comfort food is a challenge for Ancy, but she’s willing to make the sacrifice.

“I am eating salads, meat, fish, and one roti. The doctor told me, you are not a long-distance runner, so you don’t need too many carbs. If you want to have rice, eat only brown rice. Even if I order food, I stick to a Subway sandwich,” said Ancy, who hails from Nattika in Thrissur.

The change in diet, the medication, and learning to live with PCOD helped Ancy improve.

At the Continental Tour Silver in Bhubaneswar, five of Ancy’s legal jumps were over 6.50 metres. When she broke Anju’s national record at the Inter-State Championships in June, her series of jumps read: 6.73m, foul, 6.67m, 6.72m, 6.88m and 6.69m.

Story continues below this ad

“Before, in India, 6.71 metres (Silver Tour) was a huge jump. Now it is average for me. 6.88 metres was a statement. From 2022 onwards, I started thinking of a 7-metre jump,” Ancy said.

Ancy Sojan, who has taken to sketching, has completed four coloring books. (Credit: Mis.Picasso/Insta) Ancy Sojan, who has taken to sketching, has completed four coloring books. (Credit: Mis.Picasso/Insta)

Ancy’s coach at the Jio Institute in Navi Mumbai, Anoop Joseph, said they began training for the 2026 season in September.

“This year, the focus was on speed on the runway. Her strength has improved. Her clean lift is now 82kg plus. Previously, it was 75kg. She has a good technique, so that helps,” Joseph said.

Speed comes naturally to her: 11.82 seconds, her best time in the 100 metres, from 2021, when she was an active sprinter.

Story continues below this ad

The challenge for Ancy is to hold her peak form until the Asian Games. She broke the national record in June; the Games begin September 19. “She has to hold her peak. 6.88 metres is close to her maximum peak this season. So, we have not changed a single exercise. We don’t want to add any new exercises. I know it is very boring for an athlete, but she understands. She has the potential to jump seven metres,” Joseph said.

When she isn’t chasing the seven-metre goal, Ancy relaxes by sketching. She started with Avengers characters printed on bags from the delivery app Blinkit, and has since graduated to a full sketchbook. “I have a second Instagram page, mis.picasso, where I post randomly. I have completed four sketchbooks. When my boyfriend saw I was busy colouring, he called me ‘hey Miss Picasso.’ So I went with that name for Instagram.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nihal Koshie
Nihal Koshie

Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida. Professional Background Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express. Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers. Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features. Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025) Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams." Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats Podcast Presence He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events. Experience: 24+ years Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010) Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010 Social Media X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments