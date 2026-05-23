Long jumper Ancy unlocks key to consistency after battle with hormonal issues

Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Sojan needed to better the long jump national record of 6.83 metres to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Federation Cup. While she couldn’t breach the qualification mark for CWG, she did produce the third best jump ever by an Indian with a new personal best of 6.75m.

Her mark is the third best by an Indian after Anju Bobby George’s 6.83m and Shaili Singh’s 6.76m.

Ancy, 25, who didn’t have a great year in 2025 due to hormonal issues and her struggle with losing weight, recorded five jumps over the 6.50m mark.

“It was good and the graph of my jumps was going upwards. The first target for me was to complete the event without a foul jump and I did that,” Ancy told reporters after her event.