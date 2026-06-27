Ancy Sojan breaks the 22-year-old national record of Anju Bobby George

Asian Games silver medallist long jumper Ancy Sojan breaks 22-year-old national record of Anju Bobby George with a 6.88m jump at the Inter State National Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The jumper from Kerala registered the massive jump of 6.88m in her fifth attempt. It looked like a great day for Ancy as she started with a jump of 6.73m in her first attempt. She bettered it 6.72m further and in the fifth attempt she broke it.

After her jump, she looked anxiously at the board for her mark and immediately put her hands in disbelief as the audience broke into applause.