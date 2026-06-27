Ancy Sojan breaks the 22-year-old national record of Anju Bobby George

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Asian Games silver medallist long jumper Ancy Sojan breaks 22-year-old national record of Anju Bobby George with a 6.88m jump at the Inter State National Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
The jumper from Kerala registered the massive jump of 6.88m in her fifth attempt. It looked like a great day for Ancy as she started with a jump of 6.73m in her first attempt. She bettered it 6.72m further and in the fifth attempt she broke it.
After her jump, she looked anxiously at the board for her mark and immediately put her hands in disbelief as the audience broke into applause.
She finished with a jump of 6.69m in her last attempt and also took the national title.
The 25-year-old is having a great season after she jumped her personal best at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a 6.76m mark.
“It was good and the graph of my jumps was going upwards. The first target for me was to complete the event without a foul jump and I did that,” Ancy had said then.
With her jump she also breached the qualification mark for Asian Games set by Athletics Federation of India.
Ancy was struggling hard with losing weight and opened up on how she managed to control her diet and overcome it.
“I was struggling with hormonal issues and it was very hard for me to lose weight. And I struggled a lot with food. I trained hard too. Because I know, if I want a good performance, I need to sacrifice and be disciplined. So, my coach Anoop Joseph told me if you want to be a good performer, you need to train like that. So, I feel the changes in my training and all is translating well here,” Ancy had said in Ranchi.