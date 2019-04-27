Anatomy of a gold medal

After his 5-0 win over World Championship bronze medallist Kim Inkyu of Korea in the 52 kg final of the Asian Championships in Bangkok on Friday, Amit Panghal gathered himself and turned towards the corner where his coaches Santiago Nieva and C Kutappa stood. With a smile on his face, he saluted the two. Overwhelmed by their ward’s gesture, the coaches extended their arms, leaned over the ropes and gave Panghal a tight hug.

It was an emotional huddle. This wasn’t just another gold medal, it was an triumphant end to the boxer’s extraordinary run. Never ever has an Indian boxer had defeated so many high-profile boxers during the journey to the top of the podium.

In a week’s time, Panghal scored wins over boxers who were Olympics or World Championship medalists. His scalps included the 2016 world champion in 48kg Husanboy Dusmatov, Rio Olympics bronze medallist in 52kg Hu Jianghuan of Korea and the World Championship bronze medallist Inkyu in the final.

“It feels great to beat three world level boxers. Fighting against Dusmatov, I knew his strategy and had prepared accordingly. In the semifinals, the Chinese boxer was taller than me and had a long reach. He was aggressive too. So my plan was to be in forward position and be aggressive. My teammate Kavinder, who fought in 52kg earlier had faced Kim in the past. We discussed his game prior to the final. Kim has a long reach and has a combination of 2-3 punches. My plan was to remain close to him. I planned to take advantage of my quick movement to dodge him. This is more special than the Asian Games medal since here I defeated 3 world medallist boxers,” Panghal told The Indian Express.

Three Dimensional wins

Panghal’s quarter-final opponent, Dusmatov from Uzbekistan, was seasoned boxer. Built more or less like the Indian, he too had recently shifted from 49kg to 52kg category. The two were facing each other for the fourth time in their careers. As part of his strategy, Panghal blocked the Uzbek’s left hook and banked on catching him on the inside. This tactic played a big role in the Indian winning 3-2.

In the semifinals, Panghal was up against Jianghuan, a boxer that was three inches taller than him. Kyun, his opponent in the final, too had a height advantage over him. Coach Nieva, also India’s high performance director, had made Panghal aware about the challenge he would face in his new weight category. He was told that he had to overcome his height disadvantage with his power and stamina.

Nieva shares his advice to Panghal. “Amit had less time to prepare for this weight category as he had only shifted to this weight two months ago. I guess I have not seen such a dominating performance in years,” he said.

The coach also explained their strategy for each counter. “Against Dusmatov, we knew that Amit can counter him. The Chinese, whom Amit faced in the semis was huge for this weight and there was enormous size difference. Amit relied on long punches from the outside and was not afraid to go close. The final was the most difficult as the Korean was tall and his reach was long. Amit had to be careful. Kim threw punches from far but Amit moved in threw punches from close range to unsettle him. Amit’s clear left-hand punched did the trick in the final,”

The transition

Chief coach C Kutappa has seen Panghal from the last three years and much of the time was spent training him in the 49kg category. Panghal first showed signs of his steely will in the Asian Games title win over Dusmatov last year. Kutappa believes that Panghal’s disciplined approach made him a strong contender not just in Asia but also at the world level.

“In 49kg, the challenge for Amit was to manage his weight. Now in 52kg, we knew that he will face taller boxers. When we went to Germany earlier this year, he lost some bouts against taller boxers too. So for a month we made Amit fight tall boxer during sparring. In the semis, we thought it will be split decision but Amit boxed so well to claim a 4:1 win. He threw maximum punches on his face, which is a extremely good considering the Chinese boxer had a height advantage,” said Kutappa.

While Kutappa has spent time with boxers like Vikas Krishan, who too had moved from 60 to 69 to 75 kg, the chief coach believes Panghal’s rise has been steady and he attributed this to the extra hard work that the boxer puts in. “Apart from Vikas, I have never seen a boxer dominating a new category as Amit did here. When he came to the camp, Amit had a childish approach and would take long breaks. The then chief coach GS Sandhu would often scold him for that. Things changed once Amit joined the Indian Army. He got disciplined and understood small things. He would spend extra time in training and also keeps asking every coach about his training and game plan, which was not the case earlier. He has matured well and that is good for Indian boxing,” remembers Kutappa.

The challenge ahead

Though the Asian Championship field was tough, Panghal’s degree of difficult would increase at this year’s World Championship where he would face the 2017 World Champion Yosbany Veitia (52kg), bronze medallist Tamir Galanov of Russia and Rio Olympics bronze silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venuzuela. A top-eight finish there would see him qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“The boxers in the 52 kg category in Asia are as good as the world. The fact that almost 2-3 medallists in this weight category in the world championships or Olympics come from Asia makes this category most competitive in Asia. Amit has won in Europe twice. Yosbany is also a good boxer and relies on his quick movement. Finol is a tall boxer and the Kazakhstan boxer, whom Kim defeated in the earlier round too is a tall boxer. Amit’s stamina and more power had helped him and that will be focus for us in the coming months,” explained Nieva.