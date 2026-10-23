Anahat Singh takes down another Egyptian, enters maiden PSA Gold-level semis

Another day, another Egyptian ousted by Anahat Singh. After dismissing the legendary Nour El Sherbini in straight games on Thursday, the 18-year-old giant-killer defeated world No. 14 Salma Hany in five games to march into her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinals.
Anahat bounced back from two games to one down before prevailing 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 over Hany in the Silicon Valley Open quarters at Redwood City, California. “I’ve never played her before, and I didn’t know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour,” Anahat said after winning in 42 minutes.
“Especially after winning yesterday (against ElSherbini), I know that if I’m playing well I had a chance against whoever I played. I wanted to come in with that mindset,” said Anahat, the reigning world junior champion.
The teenager added that she was a bit tired coming into the match “because of the emotions” after winning yesterday. “I just didn’t want to let go of the momentum today, I wanted to give it my all and I’m happy to get one step further in the tournament,” added the Delhi girl, who had won an unprecedented singles silver at the Asian Games.
Describing the topsy-turvy match, Anahat said losing the first game 4-11 was not ideal but she wanted to claw her way back regardless of the result. “It was a pretty bad start but I just wanted to find a way for me to make my way back into the match and give it a fight; whether it’s a win or a loss, I didn’t want to let it go too easily.”
She gave it her all in the second game and levelled the tie, but sixth seed Hany came back roaring. “We kept winning a game alternately so it was quite a roller-coaster, but I am happy I got through it,” Anahat added.
The world No. 15 Indian next takes on Malaysian world No. 4 Sivasangari Subramaniam. Sivasangari, the Asian Games champion, has won all three times they have faced each other and Anahat needs to pull out her very best to stand a chance against her nemesis.