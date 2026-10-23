Anahat Singh takes down another Egyptian, enters maiden PSA Gold-level semis

Another day, another Egyptian ousted by Anahat Singh. After dismissing the legendary Nour El Sherbini in straight games on Thursday, the 18-year-old giant-killer defeated world No. 14 Salma Hany in five games to march into her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinals.

Anahat bounced back from two games to one down before prevailing 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 over Hany in the Silicon Valley Open quarters at Redwood City, California. “I’ve never played her before, and I didn’t know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour,” Anahat said after winning in 42 minutes.