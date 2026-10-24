‘Trying to build Anahat’s identity as squash player; build off-beat patterns’ – Saurav Ghosal

Most would look at Anahat Singh’s Silicon Valley Open campaign as memorable — she beat the legendary Nour El Sherbini en route her maiden, and potentially career-defining, PSA Gold-level semi-finals. But her engine room is more ambitious than that. National head coach Harinder Singh, who was with Anahat in California, said after her win against No. 14 Salma Hany that “she could have played better”.

Indian squash titan Saurav Ghosal, who has been mentoring Anahat since December 2023, also feels that while a semi-final run is commendable, it is not enough to sate her (or them). “A lot of the stuff that she’s been learning over the last two months is coming through, which is great. But at the end of the day, it’s another semis. The idea is to try and win these tournaments and that’s what Anahat wants to do as well,” Ghosal tells The Indian Express.

Like at the Asian Games final, Sivasangari Subramaniam was the stumbling block for Anahat in Redwood City too. Saurav is mindful of the fact that the 18-year-old has lost to the Malaysian world No. 4 three times over the last month and a half. “We need to unlock that a little bit,” he says.

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It’s a tall order without doubt. “Right now, the reality is that Siva’s base level is probably on a consistent basis higher than Anahat’s. That is the journey that Anahat’s on,” Saurav says. He adds that the teenager needs to get “a bit stronger, a bit more powerful” to deal better with Sivasangari and other top players. “That’s what we are working on, both off the court in training, and on the court, to deal with the pace and the intensity that is thrown at her as she climbs up the ranks and plays these girls in the top four-five.”

Saurav is quick to add that getting physically stronger is not an overnight job. “It could take three months, six months, or maybe slightly longer to put it all together, but the trajectory is correct. She’s heading in the right direction. There’s been a lot of improvement after the World Juniors (which she won). We can be optimistic about the future with what we are seeing and what we’re doing seems to be working to some extent.”

Anahat entered the semi-final with a strapping on her right leg, caused by an awkward fall in the quarters. Though she started the match strongly, it might have played a role later on. “She was struggling a little bit with her leg, but she still wanted to play because she felt like she had a shot. When she was warmed up, I think it was all right, but it didn’t quite stay for the entire match.”

That’s not an excuse though, the former world No. 10 says. “She actually got a game today off Siva. So she’s learning and Siva is playing at a very, very high level right now. There’s no disgrace in losing to her and there’s no need to make any excuses. It hurts when you’re physically not the best, but it’s testament to Anahat that she wanted to fight and push through it. Hopefully we’ve not done too much damage to it.”

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In his conversations with Anahat, Saurav is helping her “understand what her identity as a squash player is”, so she can improve it to a level that no one in the world can beat her at that. He elaborates: “It’s for her to understand tactically what the other girls are doing when they play her or when they play in general, so that she can do the things required to make them feel uncomfortable; and having the focus and belief to do it for long periods of time rather than just short phases in matches, because that’s the difference at the top level.”

There are some technical aspects too, of course but they go through phases with that. “You will work on something and she gets better at it, she’s a quick learner. Then we’ll move on to something else.”

Broadly speaking, mentor Saurav and head coach Gregory Gaultier are trying to have Anahat play a different sort of game than others on Tour. The current wave of players are largely into hard-hitting, high-intensity squash.

“The current world number one and world champion Amina (Orfi) is probably the best example of that. Her intensity is through the roof and it’s absolutely brilliant what she’s doing,” the 40-year-old says, adding, “We just feel that to break through, we have to go a little bit against the grain. We need to create different patterns of play and different variations. We have to pose different problems to players to solve, rather than what they are used to. Anahat has the skillset to do it and that’ll take her a long way, if she can continue to improve in the way she is.”