Sivasangari remains Anahat’s nemesis: Teen bows out in Silicon Valley Open semis

It was a bridge too far in the end. Anahat Singh took down eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini and her fellow Egyptian Salma Hany to get to the semi-finals, but Sivasangari Subramaniam was always going to be a different kettle of fish.

The established Malaysian World No 4, who has become Anahat’s nemesis on Tour, brought up her fourth consecutive win against the 18-year-old to ease into the Silicon Valley Open final. The 27-year-old brushed off a sluggish opening game to win 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 in 37 minutes flat.

Anahat played the match with a strapping on her right knee, most likely due to an awkward fall in the quarterfinal against Hany. That did not appear to have any bearing on her court movement, however. She made a rollicking start to the match against the Malaysian who is currently on her career-high rank of No 4, behind the three top Egyptians.