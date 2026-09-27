Anahat Singh becomes 3rd Indian to win squash silver at Asian Games

Anahat Singh on Sunday become the third Indian squash player to win silver at the Asian Games. The 18-year-old, who won the junior world championships earlier this year, came across a rampant Malaysian top seed Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final on Sunday and lost 4-11, 4-11, 7-11.

Anahat dropped two games against Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the semis. This was the match where she famously was on the brink of elimination but saved three game balls before winning the third game and the remaining two. Anahat’s opponent Sivasangari, on the other hand, had entered the final without dropping a single game, a record she continued as she raced away to gold.