Anahat Singh becomes 3rd Indian to win squash silver at Asian Games

Anahat Singh on Sunday become the third Indian squash player to win silver at the Asian Games. The 18-year-old, who won the junior world championships earlier this year, came across a rampant Malaysian top seed Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final on Sunday and lost 4-11, 4-11, 7-11.
Anahat dropped two games against Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the semis. This was the match where she famously was on the brink of elimination but saved three game balls before winning the third game and the remaining two. Anahat’s opponent Sivasangari, on the other hand, had entered the final without dropping a single game, a record she continued as she raced away to gold.
Anahat took a 3-1 lead in the first game, but then allowed Sivasangari to claw back and take a 4-3 lead. Anahat made a bunch of errors in a row to find herself trailing 3-9. A sublime drop shot at that stage finally earned Anahat a point to get her to 9-4.That proved to only be a brief respite as the Malaysian won the first game 11-4.
In the second game, Sivasangari picked up from where she left off, taking a 6-2 lead in the blink of an eye, thanks to some sublime drop shots. That lead soon became a 9-3 lead and a 11-4 clinch.
Anahat started the third game by losing four straight points before getting a couple back. The second of those was with a beautiful drop shot which was a glimpse of what she can do on her day. She was trailing 10-6 before she saved a gold medal point. But it wasn’t to be. The Malaysian claimed the gold and the first-ever ticket for a female squash player to the Olympics. The sport is making an Olympic debut in 2028.
More to come…