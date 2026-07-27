From ‘curse’ to crown: How Delhi teen Anahat Singh scripted Indian squash history

The attacking player with Indian flair and Gregorian gumption defeated Ruqaiyya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to ensure a non-Egyptian won the World Juniors for the first time since 2011.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiJul 27, 2026 06:55 AM IST
From ‘curse’ to crown: How Delhi teen Anahat scripted Indian squash historyAnahat Singh defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in the finals. (Image source: PSA)
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It was Anahat Singh’s fifth and, importantly, final chance to get it right at the World Juniors Championships in Canada.

She had four quarterfinals, one bronze, plenty of deja vu, and even a French coach to match. Gregory Gaultier had been in her tactical corner as coach, the squash legend most famous for losing four Senior World Championship finals before winning the fifth, to teach her precisely how to handle this last week.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, whose father is a lawyer and mother an interior designer, had called the World Juniors a “curse” because she kept missing the title. When she broke the curse, she became India’s first-ever world title holder among women.

On Saturday in Ontario, finally, the teen prodigy made up for all misses and ended Egypt’s run of 13 straight titles, after beating three from the squash powerhouse in the quarters, semis and finals.

Read | ‘Carrying your braincells?’ Mentor’s snide remark before Anahat’s Jr Worlds title

The attacking player with Indian flair and Gregorian gumption defeated Ruqaiyya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to ensure a non-Egyptian won the World Juniors for the first time since 2011. India’s last finalist was Joshana Chinappa in 2005.

Anahat Anahat’s Jr in action. (PSA)

“I still feel like I’m dreaming,” Anahat told World Squash. “This tournament has been the worst tournament for me. I have been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I have always said, if anyone asked, ‘This tournament’s a curse’, and I have never been able to play well in the event. This is my last year [as a junior] and my only chance to win it. It means the world.”

Anahat played badminton in her early years, picked the wristy deception from there and was star-struck by her hero P V Sindhu at the last Commonwealth Games. She is also World No 20 in seniors, and had won her first Professional Squash Association title in Washington earlier. She was preparing for her exams in May. “I’m pushing through school work for exams in May,” she had said. By July, she had passed a bigger test in the glass coliseum.

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Multiple title-winner and her predecessor Dipika Pallikal, just like Joshana, tried many times but always came up against the Egyptians. The powerhouse has set the benchmark in world squash for many decades, creating an incredible ecosystem — world-class coaching, fierce domestic competition and a culture where young players grow up believing they belong at the very top.

“So when you play an Egyptian, you are not just playing an individual; you are playing someone who has come through one of the toughest systems in the sport,” Dipika explained.

Anahat Anahat in action. (PSA)

Breaking that stranglehold was extremely difficult because they are technically gifted, tactically smart and mentally very resilient. “Every win against them is earned. That’s why whenever someone from outside Egypt wins a major title, it’s a significant moment for world squash. So for her to beat that streak of Egyptians winning this title and get one for India is fantastic,” Dipika said.

India’s best squash brain Saurav Ghosal mentors Anahat, while Stephane Galifi runs her day-to-day training and moulded her mindset — stay attacking, but prepare for Plan B, C and D.

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“Anahat is a good court mover and likes to dominate the volley,” Gaultier had said earlier, adding that the coaching team would help her identify crucial junctures when to attack Egyptians who were skilled, had no fear, and played with a certain stomp.

After wins over Lily Wilson (Australia), Pui Yin Chloe (Hong Kong) and Douce Ye San Lee (Malaysia), Anahat dropped only two sets to Egyptians Habiba Rizk and Barb Samah. But her dominance was evident in beating three on the trot from Egypt to win the title. “I’m teaching her solutions instead of dwelling on frustrations,” Gaultier, who had experienced the depths of loss, had said, reminding her, “you are doing what you love. So no complaints.”

“She’s gifted, tricky and has a great squash IQ. You can’t fast forward experience, oui?” he had said.

Dipika acknowledged the significance of India’s first title, and Anahat’s resilience.

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“Titles are never just about a trophy. They represent years of discipline, sacrifice and the ability to deliver when the pressure is at its highest. Winning a title like this tells you that you are not just talented — you have learned how to handle expectations, adapt through a tournament and finish the job. That’s what separates champions from contenders. This is a huge testament to her ability to become one of the best squash players in the world. So I hope this is just the beginning,” she said.

The Indian was on song and barely realised she was trailing in the third. “I focussed on hitting the lines,” Anahat said.

Dipika, a former Top 10 herself, predicted a strong future. “Anahat has all the ingredients to establish herself among the world’s elite. She has the talent, the temperament and, importantly, the willingness to learn,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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