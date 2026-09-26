Anahat, Abhay reach squash finals as India get a first at Asiad

Nothing could derail Anahat Singh on Saturday. Not a world No. 6 opponent. Not two match balls. Not a nasty collision.

Down 9-10 in the second game, after losing the first, Anahat banged her head into Satomi Watanabe’s shoulder while chasing a return. The blow looked painful in replays. Her finger bled, her neck hurt. She received medical attention and returned to court.

She fought on, drilled an opening, and moved for the kill. The 18-year-old later called it the best win of her life.

Minutes later, Abhay Singh added a fresh chapter to Indian squash history: the country had two individual finalists at the Asian Games for the first time. Sunday offers the prospect of two gold medals, and with them, two spots at the Los Angeles Olympics, where squash will make its debut.

Click here to read our Asian Games full coverage

Though she trailed 0-2 and 8-10 at one point against Watanabe, Anahat never looked beaten. The first three games were taut, the Indian matching her better-ranked rival stroke for stroke.

She saved two game balls in the opener and had a game ball of her own in Game 2. The shots Anahat was missing from the back of the court in the first half became audacious winners in the second, which made the turnaround all the more remarkable.

Two drop shots into the backhand corner at 8-10 in Game 3 saved the first match ball. Another, into the same spot, saved the second.

Story continues below this ad

A contentious call for obstruction followed. Commentators felt it should have been a let, but it was given as a stroke to Anahat. She capitalised with a winner off the side wall and let out a shriek.

Watanabe was shaken, and Anahat never looked back. The next two games saw the full weight of the teenager’s shotmaking, as she conceded just nine points. The scoreline read 9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3 after 51 minutes.

“When I was losing, the first thought in my head was that I can’t let the Olympic spot go by so quickly and that kept replaying in my head. It really motivated me,” Anahat told reporters after her match.

Watanabe is ranked 11 places above the Indian. The last time the two met was at the Tournament of Champions in January, where the Japanese player won 3-2 in an equally tense match. “I have never defeated anyone ranked this high. She is ranked six in the world and I have lost to her before. So, this is easily the best and biggest win of my squash career,” Anahat said.

Story continues below this ad

She will need to go one better on Sunday against top seed and defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam. Anahat sounded upbeat about the final. “She is a great player, I have played her numerous times before. I am excited to get on the court and see what I can do. Hopefully I can turn it around like this time.”

***

Unlike Anahat’s thriller, Abhay’s semi-final against Muhammad Irfan was one-sided. The second seed lived up to his billing, outclassing the Pakistani in straight games.

Abhay was rampant in Game 1, before Irfan levelled up somewhat. He still won with ease, the scoreline reading 11-3, 12-10, 11-6.

“When an event comes once in three or four years, I think you turn up and do well. You don’t really get these chances that often, so yeah, I’m making the most of it,” Abhay said after his win.

Story continues below this ad

He was far more composed on Saturday than at the previous Asiad, in Hangzhou. After losing his rubbers in the early rounds of the team event there, Abhay had cursed himself for letting his team-mates down. He recovered eventually, and dug deep in the final to help India beat Pakistan for gold. The animated player from that campaign was at odds with the calm one on show now.

Asked about the change, Abhay said: “Yeah, I was a bit more immature last time, a bit more mature this time, a bit more calm. So yeah, pumped up, yes, but I know how to keep my nerves a bit better.”

He put it down to “age, experience and working with people”, crediting coach James Willstrop. “Multiple Commonwealth (Games) gold medallist, world number one. If someone knows how to keep their nerve in big matches, it’s players like these,” the 28-year-old said.

Like Anahat, Abhay faces a stiff test, in the form of reigning champion Ng Eain Yow. The Malaysian top seed beat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman in the semis.

Story continues below this ad

His opponent was decided much later, but Abhay’s reaction to a potential India-Pakistan final was clear. “I think all the people listening to you (journalists) love the India-Pakistan stuff, but for us it’s just another opponent, just another match. We’re here for gold.”