A second-hand cycle, dal rice and Youth Olympics boxing gold for Ambekar Meetei

On Thursday evening, in the village of Lamlai Mayai Leikai in Manipur, Lairenlakpam Madan Meetei and his wife Lairenlakpam Babita Leima watched their son’s final on a mobile phone. Babita, who earns money by stitching traditional Manipuri attire, had not stitched that day.

In Dakar, the 17-year-old Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei lost the opening round and came back to beat Ireland’s Kristian Jubani 3-2 on a split decision in the men’s 50kg final. It is India’s first boxing gold at the Youth Olympic Games. Shiva Thapa’s silver in 2010 had been the country’s best in boxing.

The couple were remembering the tough days.

Back in 2016, Ambekar asked his father to get him into the nearby Nongada Boxing Academy. Madan works other people’s farmland on a daily wage. He and Babita sat down to work out how to save money in the next few days. They bought their son a second-hand cycle for Rs 200, and he rode it to the academy every day.

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“I earn money working on other farmlands while my wife earns some money by doing stitching work. When Ambekar told us to get him enrolled at the academy, our first worry was how to sustain his training. There was never a day when he complained. Later when he gave the trials for the National Boxing Academy in Imphal, we spent our savings on travel and stay. To see him win the Youth Olympics Games title brings us all the memories of his hard work as well as days of eating simple dal rice,” Madan said.

Babita chipped in. “Sometimes, we would save money to make him eat pork once in two weeks and to support his dream,” she said.

His first coach, Pheiroijam Sanabiten, had put the boy into boxing to channel his energy. “He was very energetic and to channelise his energy, we put him into boxing. He used to swim in the village pond and he had very good upper body strength. Ambekar used to box with old gloves of other trainees but always believed in his ability and willpower,” Sanabiten said. He was battling fever on Thursday and could not watch his ward’s bout.

Ambekar was picked in the trials at the National Sports Academy at Khuman Lampak, near Imphal, in 2022, and trained under Jiten Singh. This year the Army Sports Company picked him up. He won multiple sub-junior titles in the state, then a bronze at the junior nationals in Rohtak last year, which put him in the Indian junior team.

Jiten, the elder brother of former Indian boxer Nanao Singh, remembers the first look.

“Himmatwala ladka. That’s how I remember telling myself when I first saw him in the trials. He was never afraid of hitting the opponent as well as getting hit. As we trained him, his hook as well as cut was something which came naturally to him.

Whatever we coaches could do, we did to support him. This year, I got him to travel via flight to Guwahati for the Youth Nationals and he won the title there. Coming back, he showed the gold to every other trainee. I am sure the same will be this time when he returns with the Youth Olympic Games gold,” Jiten said.

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Money got harder in 2023, during the unrest in Manipur. “During the unrest, I did not get work and my wife’s stitching work also got less. But Ambekar would send us money from his stipend,” Madan said.

Ambekar won the bronze at the Asian Junior Championships last year and silver at the Futures Cup in Bangkok in March, where he lost the final to Ukraine’s Mykhailo Sydorenko. National youth coach Vijay Kumar Sharma remembers when he first came to train at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. “Ambekar is a strong physical boxer and he has good power. He would be very good in medium and close range. He had the mental aptitude as well as tactical ring IQ to use combination punches. His right straight and uppercuts and hook were always good and even in counter attacks, he would rely on them,” Sharma said.

In Dakar, Ambekar first won by RSC against Abraham Kalenga of Namibia, then 5-0 against Izzon Jeffery Galea Arevalo of Colombia to reach the final. Sharma said the coaches worked on his straight punches. “We worked on his straight punches as he needed that to go in medium and close range,” he said.

Babita knows what her son will ask for when he comes home. “Normally he likes dal rice and vegetables like bottle gourd. But sometimes he also asks us to make Eromba, the fermented fish dish, apart from Kangsoi, a herb-based smoked fish dish, and the spicy vegetable salad Shingju. We will make that for him to celebrate on his return,” she said.