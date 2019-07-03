Toggle Menu
Ambati Rayudu retires: Here's what he wrote to BCCI

Ambati Rayudu retires: Here’s what he wrote to BCCI

In an email to the BCCI on Wednesday morning, Ambati Rayudu said 'I have come to the decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game.'

Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement on Wednesday morning. (Express Archive)

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has decided to hang his international boots including the IPL. The Hyderabadi cricketer’s move came after he was snubbed twice by the Indian team management who preferred Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for an injured Vijay Shankar in the World Cup squad.

Here’s what Ambati wrote in his letter to the cricket board on Wednesday morning-

Respected sir,

I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the bcci and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha. I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI and CSK for their support. It has been an honour and privilege to have represented our country. I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally I would like to thank my family and all the wellwishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey. 

Thanking you sir,

Yours sincerely

Ambati Rayudu

