‘First time I had weight under control in past year’, says wrestler Aman Sehrawat

Aman was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) last year after he failed to make weight at the Worlds. (Reuters Photo)

Apart from the motivation to represent the country and win a medal at the Asian Games, Aman Sehrawat had two other reasons to deliver.

He wanted to compete without thinking too much about the weight cut that had affected him at the 2025 World Championships and to pull off one of his favourite celebrations — running with the Indian flag on the mat.

He couldn’t do it at the Paris Olympics after winning bronze because United World Wrestling (UWW) allows only gold medallists to celebrate with the flag.

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“This is the first time I have had my weight under control in the past year. I missed the world championships due to bad health. My weight cut is already tough, and during the Worlds, I couldn’t do it because of my stomach issues,” Aman told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Pro Wrestling League season 6 launch event.