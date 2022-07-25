All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian contingent, schedule, timings, etc.

July 25, 2022 12:10:32 pm
The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is finally upon us. The event will be the magnet that attracts sports loving eyes from around the world as a multitude of sporting events take place over the course of next few days. India, with a 215-member contingent, will be a strong contender for medals across the multi-sport event. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Lakshya Sen are part of the contingent that also holds players from team events such as hockey and even women’s cricket making its first appearance at the event.
Here’s all you need to know about the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
When do the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on Thursday, July 28.
Where are the 2022 Commonwealth Games being played?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022?
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of all major events will be available on Sony LIV.
Schedule of the Indian contingent
Athletics
30 July 2022
Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon
02 August 2022
Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump
Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m
Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles
Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put
Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw
03 August 2022
Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump
05 August 2022
Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump
Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump
Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw
DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw
Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw
Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk
Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk
Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump
Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump
Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
06 August 2022
Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay
Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay
Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay
Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay
Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay
Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay
Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk
Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay
Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay
Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay
MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay
NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay
Badminton
29 July 2022
Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles
03 August 2022
P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles
Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles
Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles
Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles
04 August 2022
Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles
Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles
Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles
Boxing
30 July 2022
Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg
Cricket (women’s)
29 July 2022
Australia vs India
31 July 2022
India vs Pakistan
03 August 2022
Barbados vs India
Hockey (Men’s)
31 July 2022
India vs Ghana
01 August 2022
England vs India
03 August 2022
Canada vs India
04 August 2022
India vs Wales
Hockey (Women’s)
29 July 2022
India vs Ghana
30 July 2022
India vs Wales
02 August 2022
India vs England
03 August 2022
Canada vs India
Table Tennis
Men’s Team
July 29: Round 1 & Round 2
July 30: Round 3
July 31: Quarterfinals
August 1: Semifinals
August 2: Finals
Women’s Team events Schedule
July 29: Round 1 & Round 2
July 30: Round 3
July 30: Quarterfinals
July 31: Semifinals
August 1: Finals
Weightlifting
30 July 2022
Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg
31 July 2022
Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg
Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg
01 August 2022
Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg
Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg
02 August 2022
Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg
Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg
Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg
Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg
Wrestling
05 August 2022
Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg
Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg
Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg
Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg
Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg
Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg
06 August 2022
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg
Naveen: Men’s 74kg
Deepak: Men’s 97kg
Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg
Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg
-
-
