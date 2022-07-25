scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian contingent, schedule, timings, etc.

The likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Lakshya Sen are part of the 215-member Indian contingent going into the Birmingham Games.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 12:10:32 pm
The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will be played from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham. (Photo: PTI)

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is finally upon us. The event will be the magnet that attracts sports loving eyes from around the world as a multitude of sporting events take place over the course of next few days. India, with a 215-member contingent, will be a strong contender for medals across the multi-sport event. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Lakshya Sen are part of the contingent that also holds players from team events such as hockey and even women’s cricket making its first appearance at the event.

Here’s all you need to know about the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

When do the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on Thursday, July 28.

Where are the 2022 Commonwealth Games being played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of all major events will be available on Sony LIV.

Schedule of the Indian contingent 

Athletics

30 July 2022

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

02 August 2022

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump

Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m

Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles

Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

03 August 2022

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

05 August 2022

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump

Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw

DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw

Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk

Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump

Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump

Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

06 August 2022

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay

Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

Badminton

29 July 2022

Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

03 August 2022

P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles

Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

04 August 2022

Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles

Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Boxing

30 July 2022

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg

Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg

Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Cricket (women’s)

29 July 2022

Australia vs India

31 July 2022

India vs Pakistan

03 August 2022

Barbados vs India

Hockey (Men’s)

31 July 2022

India vs Ghana

01 August 2022

England vs India

03 August 2022

Canada vs India

04 August 2022

India vs Wales

Hockey (Women’s)

29 July 2022

India vs Ghana

30 July 2022

India vs Wales

02 August 2022

India vs England

03 August 2022

Canada vs India

Table Tennis

Men’s Team

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 31: Quarterfinals

August 1: Semifinals

August 2: Finals

Women’s Team events Schedule 

July 29: Round 1 & Round 2

July 30: Round 3

July 30: Quarterfinals

July 31: Semifinals

August 1: Finals 

Weightlifting

30 July 2022

Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg

Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

31 July 2022

Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg

Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

01 August 2022

Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg

Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

02 August 2022

Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg

Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg

Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg

Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

Wrestling

05 August 2022

Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg

Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg

Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg

Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg

Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg

Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

06 August 2022

Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg

Naveen: Men’s 74kg

Deepak: Men’s 97kg

Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg

Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg

