All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian contingent, schedule, timings, etc.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is finally upon us. The event will be the magnet that attracts sports loving eyes from around the world as a multitude of sporting events take place over the course of next few days. India, with a 215-member contingent, will be a strong contender for medals across the multi-sport event. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Hima Das and Lakshya Sen are part of the contingent that also holds players from team events such as hockey and even women’s cricket making its first appearance at the event.

Here’s all you need to know about the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Listen in as @Neeraj_chopra1 speaks after his historic win at #WCHOregon22 We wish you the best for many more endeavors to come💪 🇮🇳 takes pride in your accomplishments, your passion & dedication towards Sports has been a source of inspiration for many around the 🌏 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/clfyhD8x2d — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2022

When do the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on Thursday, July 28.

Where are the 2022 Commonwealth Games being played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of all major events will be available on Sony LIV.

Schedule of the Indian contingent

Athletics

30 July 2022

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

02 August 2022

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump

Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump

Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m

Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles

Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

03 August 2022

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

05 August 2022

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump

Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump

Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw

DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw

Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw

Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk

Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk

Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump

Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump

Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw

Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

06 August 2022

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay

Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay

Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay

Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay

Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay

Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay

Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk

Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay

Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay

Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay

MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay

NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

Badminton

29 July 2022

Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

03 August 2022

P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles

Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles

Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

04 August 2022

Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles

Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles

Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Boxing

30 July 2022

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg

Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg

Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Cricket (women’s)

29 July 2022

Australia vs India

31 July 2022