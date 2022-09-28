scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Albon returns to F1 racing in Singapore after appendicitis

Albon is raring to go at the Marina Bay street circuit but anticipates a difficult time at the night race on twisting track with high heat and humidity.

Albon missed the last race at the Italian GP three weeks ago after being hospitalized with appendicitis. (Source : Alex Albon / Twitter)

Formula One driver Alex Albon will return for the Williams team at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after recovering from appendicitis.

F1 posted a message Wednesday on Twitter saying “Alex Albon will be back behind the wheel of his Williams.” Albon missed the last race at the Italian GP three weeks ago after being hospitalized with appendicitis. He had taken part in Friday’s practice at Monza then became ill and had surgery on the Saturday.

Dutch driver Nyck De Vries stepped in and drove well to finish in ninth place. Williams later said Albon had suffered respiratory failure after his surgery and he was moved into an intensive care unit.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend,” Albon said on F1’s website. “My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal, but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.” The 26-year-old Albon is raring to go at the Marina Bay street circuit but anticipates a difficult time at the night race on twisting track with high heat and humidity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving,” he said. “It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:25:59 pm
Next Story

Mundra port drug haul case: NIA arrests Bengal businessman

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News