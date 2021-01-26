Rahane at Idea Exchange: ‘Team meet after Adelaide laid foundation for turnaround’

One abiding memory of India’s 2-1 Test series win in Australia that Ajinkya Rahane would treasure was of a team meeting after Adelaide. But now that the series is over and Virat Kohli is back as captain for the upcoming home Tests against England, Rahane would be happy to perform the role of his deputy.

“We both are really close, really good friends. We just want to do well for our country. Let me tell you one thing. Virat is the captain now and I am the vice-captain, and whatever was happening before Virat left, it will just be the same. He is the captain and I am enjoying my role. (I am) happy to take a backseat now during the England series,” Rahane, the guest at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, said on Monday.

Rahane’s captaincy in Australia has wowed legends like Ian Chappell and Bishan Singh Bedi and now there’s a debate whether he should be made the permanent Test captain. The stand-in skipper said he exchanged text messages with Kohli after the series win.

The memory of a team meeting after the Indian team reached Melbourne in the wake of 36 all out would keep revisiting Rahane. It was a normal team meeting, but the precursor to India’s stunning fightback. “A team meeting after Adelaide, when I actually took over and we went to Melbourne… because it started from there.”

Rahane credited the Indian Premier League for making young players “fearless”. He also called Rahul Dravid’s role as “massive” in nurturing young talent, first as India A and U-19 coach and now as the National Cricket Academy director.

Rahane condemned the infamous incidents in Sydney, where some fans allegedly racially abused Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

“What happened in Sydney was very bad and not acceptable at all. When we go overseas, fans abuse opponents to cheer up the home team. But when people are abusing you based on the colour of your skin and hurling racial slurs, that are not acceptable. My message (to the authorities) was, those who racially abused the players, get them out of the ground. We will not leave the field. Until you are ejecting them, we are not playing.”

After the Adelaide Test, Rahane got a call from former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “After the Adelaide Test, Dada called me and said, ‘Just be strong. Believe in yourself, as an individual and as a team’. That was the message.”

Rahane also spoke about his bonding with Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara.N