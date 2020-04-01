AIFF, Hockey India pledge to donate Rs 25 lakh each to fight COVID-19 pandemic

India internationals too have pitched in to fight the pandemic. (Source: AIFF) India internationals too have pitched in to fight the pandemic. (Source: AIFF)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In wake of the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs. 25 lakh to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund,” the country’s apex body for football said in a media release.

The outbreak has also affected the Indian football calendar and AIFF president Praful Patel acknowledged the need to fight the pandemic unitedly.

“The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis,” Patel said.

Last month, the AIFF had directed all its employees to work from home after suspending all footballing activities under its aegis till further notice.

Several members of the Indian football team have also been contributing in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in their own personal capacities.

HOCKEY INDIA DOES ITS BIT

Hockey India on Wednesday pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund for the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the HI Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25.00 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund,” HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a release.

“Hockey has always received tremendous love and support from the people of this country and we want to do whatever little we can to help our countrymen and women emerge out of this pandemic as victors,” he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 8,00,000 people and caused more than 42,000 deaths worldwide. In India, more than 1700 people have been infected while around 50 have succumbed to the illness.

