Ahmedabad to host 2029 World Weightlifting Championships

India has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 Weightlifting World Championships in the latest Executive board meeting in Ningbo, China on Sunday.

This is the first time India will host the global championship of Weightlifting in the city of Ahmedabad after hosting the Commonwealth Championship and Asian Championships earlier this year.

The IWF meeting was being held on the sidelines of the IWF World Championships in Ningbo, which starts on Tuesday. It is also the first qualification tournament for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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India had tough competition from Venezuela and Russia but won the 2029 bid, with Russia winning the 2030 bid and Venezuela getting the 2028 Junior World Championships.