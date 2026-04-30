Ahmedabad’s Asian Games bid gets Olympic Council of Asia’s backing, what happens next?

The committee is expected to visit Ahmedabad in the coming months for a comprehensive on-ground review. (AP Photo)

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) welcomed India’s bid to host the 2038 Asian Games in Ahmedabad, while confirming that an evaluation committee will soon visit the city to assess its readiness.

In a statement issued after its Executive Board meeting in Sanya, China, on Wednesday, the OCA said it had “welcomed the official bid submitted by the Indian Olympic Association to host the 2038 Asian Games in the city of Ahmedabad,” marking a significant step in India’s push to stage another major multi-sport event.

The OCA added that its Executive Board also “addressed a number of strategic matters concerning the future of the sports movement in Asia,” even as India’s proposal emerged as a key highlight of the discussions.