After third-place finish in Bengaluru Open, Aadil Bedi eyes Asian Tour Q-School

Last week, when Chandigarh golfer 17-year-old Aadil Bedi finished third in PGTI’s Bengaluru Open, it was his best in his professional career. The youngster has only played in three tournaments on the PGTI circuit after turning professional early this year and last week’s third-place finish also meant that the Chandigarh golfer pocketed his first earnings on the circuit as a professional golfer.

Bedi finished with an overall score of 15-under-273 and took home a cheque of Rs 3,75,900 and terms the Bengaluru performance as a morale booster ahead of the Asian Tour Q-School. “Finishing third in my third tournament after turning professional will give me a lot of confidence. I played in PGM Maybank ADT Championship in Malyasia before playing in Bengaluru. The tied 12th place in Malaysia boosted my confidence ahead of the Bengaluru Open. With rains in Bengaluru before the tournament, the conditions were challenging with the greens being soft. I was second after the second round and I guess my driving and putting helped me finish with a top-five finish. Talking with players like Rashid Khan, Mukesh Kumar and winner Anura Rohana also helped my game and gave me confidence.” shared Bedi, who is a student of Vivek High School, Chandigarh.

Bedi, who had competed in four PGTI tournaments before turning professional in September this year, played in Panasonic Open apart from Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational on the PGTI circuit as a professional. The youngster also got a sponsors’ invite for the PGM Maybank ADT Championship in Malyasia, an Asian Development Tour, and finished tied 12th in the event. Bedi carded a third round score of six-under-66 before the tournament was curtailed due to bad weather.

The youngster will now be targeting a spot on the Asian Tour as he gets ready to compete in the final qualifying stage of the Asian Tour Q-School to be played at Lakeview Resort and Golf Club, Hua Hin, Thailand from December 26. The top 35 players and ties after five rounds will earn the playing rights on the Asian Tour for 2019. “I played at the same course in Thailand as part of my training earlier this year. During that time, the conditions were windy at the course and tackling such conditions will be a challenge during the Asian Tour Q-School. The fact that it will be played for five rounds also makes it tougher as compared to other events.

The greens have high slope readings and they will also pose a challenge. I have been driving well and the driver apart from wedges will play a key role in Thailand,” added Bedi. Coach Jesse Grewal believes that Bedi is making the right moves on the circuit and playing in the Asian Tour Q-School will be a challenge. “Aadil has shown that he can excel as a professional and the third-place finish in Bengaluru shows that. He has got a complete game and it helps him. Playing in Thailand will be a challenge since it will be played over 90 holes but he has trained at the golf course and it will help him,” shared Grewal.